Alvvays’ 2024 North American tour is underway , beginning with three Ohio dates (Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus) in mid-April. The indie-pop band will stage their next show at The Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, May 1, ending this week in Orlando, Florida (May 2), Athens, Georgia (May 3), and Charlotte, North Carolina (May 4). The US spring tour will wrap on May 17 at The Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona, but Alvvays won’t have time to rest before jumping headfirst into a run of summer festivals. All of Alvvays’ upcoming dates can be found here .

What Time Are Alvvays On Stage For Their US Spring Tour 2024?

According to setlist.fm, Alvvays has taken the stage around 9:10 or 9:15 p.m. local time. Fans logging on setlist.fm relayed that the set has typically lasted for just under an hour and a half.

What Is Alvvays’ Setlist For Their US Spring Tour 2024?

The below setlist logged to setlist.fm is based upon Alvvays’ April 24 show in Madison, Wisconsin.

1. “Easy on Your Own?”

2. “After The Earthquake”

3. “In Undertow”

4. “Many Mirrors”

5. “Very Online Guy”

6. “Adult Diversion”

7. “Not My Baby”

8. “Hey”

9. “Bored In Bristol”

10. “Tom Verlaine”

11. “Belinda Says”

12. “Tile By Tile”

13. “Velveteen”

14. “Pressed”

15. “Dreams Tonite”

16. “Fourth Figure”

17. “Archie, Marry Me”

18. “Pomeranian Spinster”

19. “Lottery Noises”

Encore

20. “Pharmacist”

21. “Ones Who Love You”

22. “Next Of Kin”