Alvvays is gearing up to hit the road next year. The indie-pop darlings are currently on their 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand, which has garnered much critical acclaim.
In 2024, Alvvays will hit several North American arenas and venues.
Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am EST. Fans can purchase presale tickets through the band’s official website, using a passcode that will arrive via email through Alvvays’ mailing list. General on-sale will begin Friday, December 8 at 10 am EST.
Back in November, Alvvays received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Performance for “Belinda Says” from their 2022 album, Blue Rev. This milestone marks the band’s first-ever nomination.
You can see the list of Alvvays’ 2024 North American tour dates below.
04/18/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
04/19/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
04/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/22/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
04/24/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/25/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/01/2024 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/02/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/03/2024 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
05/04/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/06/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/09/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/10-05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/17/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre