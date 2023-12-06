Alvvays is gearing up to hit the road next year. The indie-pop darlings are currently on their 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand, which has garnered much critical acclaim.

In 2024, Alvvays will hit several North American arenas and venues.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10 am EST. Fans can purchase presale tickets through the band’s official website, using a passcode that will arrive via email through Alvvays’ mailing list. General on-sale will begin Friday, December 8 at 10 am EST.

Back in November, Alvvays received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Performance for “Belinda Says” from their 2022 album, Blue Rev. This milestone marks the band’s first-ever nomination.

You can see the list of Alvvays’ 2024 North American tour dates below.

04/18/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

04/19/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

04/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/22/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

04/24/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/25/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/01/2024 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/02/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/03/2024 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

05/04/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/06/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/09/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/10-05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/17/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre