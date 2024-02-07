Indie darling Mitski has had much of a breakthrough in recent months. Her song “My Love Mine All Mine” has proven to be a viral hit on TikTok, and is her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Mitski is currently on tour in support of her seventh album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. During the tour, Mitski will be supported by Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, and Sarah Kinsley on select dates. While the opening acts are promising, Mitski fans look forward to seeing the singer/songwriter perform her extensive catalog.

What time does Mitski go on stage for The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour?

According to a few Setlist.fm entries, Mitski has arrived to the stage at 9:05 p.m, for shows beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Mitski’s set contains 25 songs, with selects from each of her seven albums. According to Setlist.fm, the set takes place over an hour and a half. So fans can expect the shows to wrap around 10:30 p.m.

In an interview with NPR from last September, Mitski shared that she feels she thrives in settings where the love is tangible. This is certainly the case for her concerts, as fans have poured out their love for her.

“I realized that if there’s no light around me, it’s kind of up to me to be the light for myself,” Mitski said. “And I think that light is love for me as long as I just hold on to my love for people, for the world, for getting to live. Then my world will have love in it.”