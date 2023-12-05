Between the countless music festivals unveiled, 2024 is on track to be another massive year of live shows. “Love, Try Not To Let Go” singer Julia Jacklin has impressive plans of her own. In 2022, Jacklin hit the road for a 46-date tour to support her album, Pre-Pleasure. Next year, in addition to touring with Mitski, Jacklin will set roots in Los Angeles, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Brooklyn for a profoundly personal residency.

Starting in March and each month following, Jacklin will make Brooklyn’s National Sawdust, Las Vegas’ Beverly Theatre, and Los Angeles’s Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever home. View the full schedule below. In a statement, Jacklin spoke about the vision for the residencies.

“I’m approaching next year’s shows with a sense of play,” Jacklin said. “I want to write on the go, try things out, and slow things down for a second. I want to stay in the same city for more than a night and have some breathing room between each show to think about what I’m doing, why I’m drawn to songwriting and public performance, and how I can change my practices to be more sustainable. Maybe I can even work on my enduring stage fright in intimate rooms where I can see people’s faces, feel their support, and remember that this is all just about connecting with other people at the end of the day.”

Ticket sales for Jacklin’s 2024 residency dates begin on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.