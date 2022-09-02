Taylor Hawkins became a beloved figure in the rock scene through his work with Foo Fighters and beyond, but one of 2022’s biggest music tragedies so far was his untimely death earlier this year. Fans will soon have the chance to honor the late drummer at the first of the two upcoming tribute concerts in his honor, which are rapidly approaching.

When Is Taylor Hawkins’ Tribute Show In London?

The first of the two shows is in London’s Wembley Stadium and it’s set to go down this weekend, specifically on Saturday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The other concert is set for Los Angeles’s Kia Forum on September 27.

The London performance is going to be a major event with a performance lineup that includes Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Kesha, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Queen’s Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, and others.

As for how to watch the show, learn more about that here.

