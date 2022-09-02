This weekend will play host to one of the year’s biggest music events, as the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, at London’s Wembley Stadium, will take place on Saturday, September 3. If you can’t make it out to Wembley, it will fortunately be pretty easy to watch the show either online or on TV.

In mid-August, it was reported that the concert would be viewable in a number of ways aside from actually being there in person. Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have teamed up with Paramount to air the concert on Paramount’s platforms, including CBS, MTV, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. Furthermore, a one-hour special will air on MTV, starting in Latin America on September 3, before an extended two-hour cut will air later on this month.

This morning, Foo Fighters offered some direct online watching links on Twitter, making finding the show even easier. The event will be livestreamed globally on YouTube via MTV at this link (also embedded at the end of this post). It will also be streamed on Paramount+ (in the US only) and on Pluto TV (both domestically and internationally).

The show is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. PT). The performance lineup includes Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Kesha, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Queen’s Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, and others.

