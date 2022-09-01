This weekend is an event Foo Fighters fans have been anticipating for months now: The first of two announced Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is going down at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 3. (Here’s how to watch it if you’re don’t have tickets to the UK show, by the way.)

The headline of Hawkins’ legacy will of course be his time with Foo Fighters and all the classic songs, albums, and tours he was part of as the band’s drummer. However, he was consistently active outside of the band, too. For example, he had his side project Taylor Hawkins And The Coattail Riders, the cover band Chevy Metal, and supergroup NHC with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.

Speaking of collaborations, his discography is full of those, too, so let’s go over some of the most notable, starting at 2022 and working backwards.

Towards the end of July, King Princess shared “Let Us Die,” on which Hawkins plays drums. In an interview, she spoke highly of Hawkins’ passion for his craft, saying, “In between takes, we’d FaceTime and he was just so kind. […] He was just saying he loves playing drums. And to hear that from somebody who’s lived such a life that, at his age and playing for as long as he has in so many different bands and his own projects, for him to just love to play the f*cking drums, that to me is just what we should all strive to be: Somebody who does not lose that love of their instrument.”

The song wasn’t Hawkins’ first posthumous release, though. That would be him teaming up with Edgar Winter on a cover of Johnny Winter’s “Guess I’ll Go Away” for a tribute album. That recording was released in April. He’s also set to feature on Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming album, Patient Number 9.

Other noteworthy Hawkins contributions from the 2020s are drumming on Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions album and on “Night Crawling,” Miley Cyrus’ Billy Idol collaboration from 2020’s Plastic Hearts (Hawkins is credited as a co-writer on that song, too).