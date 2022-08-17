The London Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Will Be Livestreamed

Next month is a pair of events Foo Fighters fans have been anticipating for a while: the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. The first event honoring the late drummer goes down at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3, while the second takes place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27. Naturally, not everybody who’d like to see those shows will be able to attend, but now they’ll still be able to enjoy the performances: The London concert will be broadcast on multiple platforms.

Billboard reports that Paramount has teamed up with Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family to air the Wembley Stadium show live on its various platforms, including CBS, MTV, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. A one-hour special will air on MTV’s global network, starting in Latin America on September 3, before an extended two-hour cut will air later on in the month.

The show has a stacked lineup, as taking the Wembley stage are Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Kesha, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Queen’s Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, and others.

