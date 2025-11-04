Whitney’s next few months are about to be busy. The duo has a new album, Small Talk, out this week, and after the release, they’ll presumably be getting ready for their world tour that kicks off in February 2026.

Ahead of all that, though, they’ve shared “Evangeline,” a new song and the album’s only collaboration (with Madison Cunningham). The band’s Julien Ehrlich says of the song:

“The most crucial moment of writing ‘Evangeline’ came when, after weeks of failed experiments, we leaned into the theatricality of the chorus. Max put midi timpanis and string pads underneath the vocals and the whole sentiment of the song clicked into place for us. In hindsight it was probably the main instance where having a producer in the room could have led us to the finish line a bit quicker but nevertheless we got there. It wasn’t until almost a year later that we had the idea to make it a duet and we are beyond grateful that we got to feature Madison Cunningham as the other half of the vocal. To say that this song is special to us is an understatement.”

Cunningham also offered a statement:

“I’m a genuine fan of Whitney. When the band sent me this song, it was a no brainer that I wanted to sing on it. It’s not often that I’m stopped in my tracks by a song. In fact, the sound of this whole record from front to back is staggering to me. It’s the most beautiful wall of sound where every piece is considered, and the through line is clear. My memory is colored with it being one of the easiest, most joyful sessions.”

Listen to “Evangeline” above. Below, find the Small Talk cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.