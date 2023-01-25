Why Did Panic! At The Disco Break Up?

Fans won’t be able to keep their “poise and rationality” after hearing this news. Panic! At The Disco founder Brendon Urie announced that the pop-rock project — after almost 19 years — will be disbanding. A note penned by Urie was posted to the band’s official social media pages on Tuesday (January 24), explaining the reason behind the breakup.

In the letter, the group’s frontman explains that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a child, therefore, he would be stepping away from the band — which at this point is only him — to focus more on his family.

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote. “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that, Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Later in the post, Urie thanked his fans for all the support over the years.

“I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this, and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us,” he said. “Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Urie shared that Panic! will still go on their European tour in the coming months.

