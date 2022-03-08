Why Filming Concerts With Your Phone Is Actually Good

It’s 1966. Jerry Garcia is tripping on acid while walking through Los Angeles at dawn. He and his band, The Grateful Dead, have just driven to a local neighborhood to stare at the Watts Towers art installation. An iconic work of outsider art, the cement-and-steel towers were built out of found objects over the course of 30 years by an Italian immigrant construction worker named Sabato “Simon” Rodia. It’s precisely the sort of thing you want to look at if you’re high as hell at sunrise.

Jerry peers at the towers. As his mind expands beyond the limits of his skull and toward the farthest reaches of the universe, he decides that his future as a musician will be the opposite of what these towers represent. He will not devote the next 30 years of his life to building a monument that will come to dominate the landscape. He will instead live in the moment, and for the moment, without any thought of what he leaves behind. Instead of creating a legacy that will survive his own death, he will have fun now.

When I first heard this story in Amir Bar-Lev’s 2017 documentary Long Strange Trip, I was confused. Yes, I understood how Jerry’s point translated to the Dead’s philosophy of live improvisation and favoring the concert experience over the relatively stale ordeal of making albums. But … aren’t The Dead basically the musical equivalent of the Watts Towers? That’s where I assumed the story was going! It seemed more logical: As a group who allowed — even encouraged — fans to tape their shows, they are likely the most closely documented rock band ever. Maybe Jerry left the music behind each night as soon as he left the stage. But the rest of us are able to hear practically every note he ever publicly performed. And this, many would agree, has been an incredible boon for music lovers.

I bring this up in order to address what’s become a hot-button issue in the live music world. A scourge that has compelled some of our most famous musicians to speak out. No, I’m not talking about the run-of-the-mill annoyances that seem frustratingly unsolvable: The guy behind you who won’t stop talking over the music no matter how many times you flash him a dirty look, the idiot who starts whistling non-stop when the person on stage attempts to tell a funny story between songs, the beefy dude who won’t budge when you attempt to recover your spot on the floor after hitting the bathroom.

I refer instead to the epidemic of phones. Some artists apparently find them anathema to the concert experience. Last month, Mitski took to Twitter to complain about fans using their phones to film her performances. In Jerry-like fashion, she declared that phones can get in the way of living in the moment. “When I’m on stage and look to you but you are gazing into a screen,” she wrote, “it makes me feel as though those of us on stage are being taken from and consumed as content, instead of getting to share a moment with you.”

Jack White — possibly the most anti-phone musician on the planet — has gone as far as to confiscate phones from fans before they’re permitted into his concerts. And he’s defended this, again, using “Jerry at the Watts Towers” logic. “I want people to live in the moment, and it’s funny that the easiest way to rebel is to tell people to turn off their phone,” he said in 2018. “If your phone is that important to you that you can’t live without it for two hours then I don’t know. Maybe it’s time to see a therapist.”

As was the case when I watched Long Strange Trip, I can certainly understand where the anti-phone people are coming from. The prevalence of phones in every facet of our lives can seem oppressive and even anti-human. We are all stuck living a highly mediated existence in which we are cut off by technology from the primal immediacy of the natural world. If you have the courage to stand on stage in front of thousands of people in order to expose your very soul via your art, I’m sure it can be disconcerting to look out and see rows and rows of gadgets made in sweatshops staring back at you.

Personally, I try not to use my phone at concerts. Occasionally, if I have downed one too many beers, I will tweet an over-enthusiastic assessment of how my face is being rocked off my head and in the process use too many exclamation points. (I apologize for this.) But I’m not one who is generally into shooting videos or taking pictures. For the most part, I guess, I subscribe to the idea that concerts are great because they are fleeting, and you have to hold on to them with your own personal memories.