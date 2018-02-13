We’ve all been there. You’re out at a show you’ve been waiting weeks to see. You plunked down more than you would’ve liked for tickets, but c’mon, when’s the next chance you’re going to get to see this band live? They haven’t toured in years! The lights in the vast hall go down, and your favorite performer ambles onto the stage out of the darkness, only you can’t see them. At that exact moment, a sea of LED screens shoots up out of the crowd all around you in a desperate attempt to snap a low-res picture, or worse, film a shaky video. You try to sneak a glance through the forest of upraised arms to little avail. As the first notes of the opening song blast out of the speakers, you resign yourself to observing this hugely anticipated moment through the small screen of someone’s iPhone X. It sucks, but maybe they’ll put their hand down in a minute…maybe?
Then again, maybe you’re not the aggrieved Luddite straining their neck to catch the action, arms fervently crossed across your chest in indignant anger. Maybe you’ve been waiting your entire life to catch this artist live? All your friends and family know how much they mean to and have filled your inbox and DMs all day with encouraging texts and happy face emojis. The moment you see them in the flesh, mere feet away from you is overwhelming. All you can think to do is capture the moment and share it with everyone you know. Sure, it’s a little insensitive to those around you, but who cares? It’ll only take a second. They can chill.
Perhaps you’re not in the crowd at all? Maybe it’s you onstage. Your latest record just dropped and you’re beyond stoked to finally play these new songs live after months and months hunkered down in a windowless recording studio. The time comes and you give the stage manager the signal that you’re ready to begin the show. When you walk out you’re blasted with spine-tingling roar of a thousand voices, but you can’t see a single face. All in front of you is a galaxy of tiny bits of light. It looks cool, but where are the people? Are they here for me, or are they here for their Instagram feed?
I agree with the theory, but not necessarily the practice.
How bout you can use them, but people are free to take it from you and smash it if it’s in their way?
I’ll film/take pics sometimes, but I turn my brightness all the way down, and hold it in front of me, not all the way up.
It really is easy to not take your phone out during a concert. Stop being lame about it.
I can see both arguments, and I don’t necessarily feel passionately one way or the other for locking up phones at music concerts.
If I have to lock it up, it’s fine and I won’t care that I don’t have any pics from the show. If I don’t have to lock it up, then I might take some pictures. It is what it is. Whatever.
However, I completely agree with standup comedians wanting to lock phones away. Fans may be less likely to buy tickets if they can watch a bootlegged version of the same standup routine online for free.
Oh no how dare an artist try to protect their art and the way it is disseminated!
How about we just do what they do at my 10 year old’s performances. Have one song where you can take pictures and photos all you want and then you put that sh*t away and enjoy the concert.
Let’s forget about Dave Chapelle saying no phones at his shows the past few years. Let’s forget about The Lumineers, Wilco, andthe Yeah Yeah Yeahs. We’ll even forget about Pink Floyd, The Black Crowes and even Prince. All of these spoke out about this back in 2014. Kudos for at least starting conversation about the issue (on this site).
However, you’re forgetting one thing. It’s not about what YOU would do, but about the REST of the people at the show. It’s kinda been proven that there’s a bunch of yahoos who have no idea how to act in certain situations, and they’re the ones ruining it for the sensible. WHile YOU may keep your phone in your pocket except for the occasional picture, the schmuck next to you is going to film the entire thing on it’s iPad. Not phone, iPad. Or constantly use the flash on his phone camera, or worse yet, try to actually use it as a phone. So, the whole herd gets punished for the actions of a few, but really, is it that big a deal? Are you there to enjoy the show or show the world that you’re at the show? Sorry, YOU’RE at the show.
One last thing and it’s rather boring. From a business perspective, you want to control the narrative of your client’s show, and making sure high quality pictures and video is key. Also, there’s piracy issues (while small, a crappy recording of a song might turn folks away (Van Halen version 4 anyone? Yikes) from purchasing a ticket. Again, it’s about protecting what your client wants and if they say no cellphone, because they’re artists, well, you back them up, and it shouldn’t be that big of an issue.
pretty sure most comics and comic clubs don’t allow phones.
comedy clubs*
@DEVO I guess you don’t watch much YouTube.
So at one festival I attended a few years ago I ended up having to get stiches because I got cracked in the back of the head with a selfie stick so I’m personally not horribly offended by this movement but I think the bigger issue is if you’re out doing something for a couple of hours and you can’t resist the urge to go on your phone y’all need to find jesus.
“They’re not being ejected from our shows for taking photos,” he explained. “They’re being ejected because they’re recording things and they’re annoying the f*ck out of their neighbors.”
This is why phones are annoying at concerts. People want to record it for social media, not stand there and enjoy the experience.
So, the guy who doesn’t know what concerts were before cell phones doesn’t see a problem with cell phones at concerts? Way to take a balanced and nuanced stance on this one, Uproxx. Really great way to look at both sides. The whole attitude of “just tell me to keep my phone in my pocket and I MIGHT oblige” is the exact reason performers don’t want devices at their shows. Let’s not forget, you are not paying for a service but rather an opportunity to view someone else’s art; the consumer doesn’t dictate the experience. If you don’t like the rules, go do something else?
@DeputyDawg “the consumer doesen’t dictate the experience. If you don’t like the rules, go do something else.”
VERY well put. If you don’t agree to the rules and conditions of attending a performance (whether a concert, drama, movie screening, play, whatever) then don’t think you deserve special treatment and then squall like a little tittybaby because you aren’t getting your way.
It’s kind of the same as getting on a plane — you can refuse to take your shoes off at security, but they can refuse to let you board.
Did you just change the title of this article? What, not enough clickbait clicks?
Was it something else before “an insult to fans”?
@Tim The Enchanter you have a deeply wrongheaded understanding of what the word clickbait means. Site AB test titles all the time. This is a significant article, don’t be a troll.
What does “clickbait” mean then? Because this article isn’t exactly arguing what the title proclaims it will. It’s a fairly rational take on the concert experience, rather than a strong argument against these acts’ no-phone policies. If a title designed to attract clicks, only to find that’s not the meat of the article, isn’t “clickbait,” then what is?
And evidently between my post and now the title has, in fact, changed…
@GolfBagHunt It was something about how it’s an issue…I think it might be the subtitle now that the article is a banner headline.
@Steve Bramucci So….this isn’t clickbait?
@Steve Bramucci “This is a significant article, don’t be a troll.”
Lol no it’s not.
If @Tim The Enchanter is the troll what are we calling the author?
Go on any youtube video concert footage pre-smartphone era, comment section filled with “look at the crowds and how much more they’re into it and in the moment, rather than messing with a phone”
The real answer is to go to punk rock shows…good luck with your phone when a circle pit gets started
I just don’t get the obsession with filming at a concert. I get a pic of the band or a pic of me and my buddies at the show. But seriously, wtf are you recording ? The sound and image no way in any shape or form can capture YOUR experience. And yes, I’m the guy behind you on the floor telling you KODAK to put it down.
And the author of this article gave an example of Led Zeppelin shows being recorded in the ’70s–back then they plugged into the soundboard or just held a recording device close to the amplifiers–that is a far cry from a bunch of assholes in the audience holding their phones up obscuring the view of everyone trying to see and enjoy the show.
I didn’t pay $150 for floor seats to stare at your f*CkInG screen held up above your head either honey.
If you’re living for likes, then you’re not really living. Just put the fucking thing away and tell your friends and family about the experience later on.
My experience with live music has deteriorated as the years go by (since 2000 or so) and the use of phones at concerts has grown. Across a wide variety of music genre’s, the crowd seems to me to be there largely to let social media know what they’re doing something, talking through the songs, maybe Snapchat themselves singing the chorus to that one song they know. The whole vibe sucks now, and is a lesser experience than what it used to be.
Interesting how no one mentioned security; as in, what happens if something gun-related goes down and everyone’s phones are either absent or locked in little bags?
That is the job of the venue’s security–I think what you meant to say is what if there is a gun related incident and how many people are missing out on likes and retweets because no one was able to record it.
You run like hell instead of shooting an out-of-focus blur, moron.
Ha. True. I’ve just heard that argument before and I noticed it wasn’t stated here.
I dunno. The whole thing just puts a bad taste in my mouth. I’ve been going to shows forever and I’ve never been bothered by phones etc, and nor do I record or take pix excessively. It’s obviously a problem, but I can’t help feel like I’m being punished because of a few dumbasses. Can’t there be warnings posted and action taken, or is Yondr making too much money in this?
Yeah the rules apply to EVERYONE dumbass. They can’t just say you can have your phone and those people over there can’t–so many people want to give reasons why they are the exception.
Just curious – why am I a dumbass?
“I can’t help feel like I am being punished because of a few dumbasses.” That is the heart of the matter right there. There are ALWAYS going to be people that ruin it for everyone else and you can’t tell those people that ruin it they can’t have phones and the people that don’t abuse the privilege they can have theirs–so NO ONE gets to have a phone.
As someone who recently had to endure watching an entire Silversun Pickups show through the phone of someone who just had to snapchat the whole fucking concert, I’m for banning them entirely. That said I’ll offer a compromise, either a strict ban on all phones with the exception of one song or a cell phone use area, sequestered in the back where you can’t annoy the hell out of everyone that is there to actually pay attention to the band.
No Corbin, the ban is to get you to focus ON the concert experience and not your damned phone. If you can’t do that, stay the hell home and watch YouTube videos.
Kids these days. Corbin feels like he and his buddies get to tell the artist how the show is best experienced.
Easy solution, don’t go. Or see them at a festival. No point complaining about not getting your way. As someone who thinks the phone culture at events are out of hand, I would be more willing to spend to not be around the ‘snap every moment’ crowd