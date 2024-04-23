Why Is Jelly Roll Not On Social Media?

In the modern era of the music business, when so much of success relies on artists’ connection with fans via social media, it’s rare to see any artist completely disconnect. Yet, Jelly Roll — one of the breakout stars of modern country music after jumping genres in 2021 — has made it a point to do. He hasn’t made a new post since April 10. So why did the breakout star quit social media?

As his wife, influencer Bunnie Xo, revealed in a preview of her podcast Dumb Blonde, the Tennessee native decided to step away from social media after being bullied over his weight. Earlier this month, he told fans he was training to run a 5K marathon next month. When he shared his goal, and said he wanted to lose 100 lbs. after already losing 70 lbs., the response was less than encouraging, however.

“I’ve really been kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he said. “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something. If I feel this good down weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.” Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour is set to begin in August.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Dumb Blonde, Bunnie addressed the backlash. “My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f*cking weight,” she said. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him… The internet can say whatever the f*ck they want about you. And they say, ‘Well you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No, the f*ck we’re not.” You can watch the clip below and the full episode tomorrow.