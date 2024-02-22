Shortly after being nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, Jelly Roll announced that he is heading on a massive headlining run with his Beautifully Broken Tour, which will start in Salt Lake this August and run through October. Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will be opening for him.
There are a few presales, including one for Citi cardholders, and this will open up on Monday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 27, Jelly Roll will then open up his artist presale for his shows, which fans can sign up for access to through his website. From there, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.
Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour
08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center