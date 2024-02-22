Shortly after being nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, Jelly Roll announced that he is heading on a massive headlining run with his Beautifully Broken Tour, which will start in Salt Lake this August and run through October. Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will be opening for him.

There are a few presales, including one for Citi cardholders, and this will open up on Monday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 27, Jelly Roll will then open up his artist presale for his shows, which fans can sign up for access to through his website. From there, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.