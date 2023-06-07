foo fighters
Will Foo Fighters Tour In The UK And Europe?

Foo Fighters fans in Europe have something to look forward to next year, as the band confirmed that they will be touring there in 2024.

They will be playing in support of their new album, But Here We Are, which is also their first following the tragic loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. This prompted them to cancel a UK stadium tour that was slated for last summer.

Their new returning tour had previously been hinted about, as the initial album preorder message read, “Pre-order any format of But Here We Are for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced UK live dates.”

However, it has since been changed to “Foo Fighters will tour the UK in 2024. Order But Here We Are from the official store by Thursday for pre-sale code access to the forthcoming live dates.” This seems like more of a concrete confirmation.

While there isn’t an exact list of dates or venues confirmed yet, it does give international fans some extra time to start saving up some money to see the rockers — for when tickets are announced and go on sale.

Yesterday, the Foo Fighters UK fan account also alerted fans to order the album before this Thursday at 3 pm to be included in receiving a presale code.

Find more information here.

