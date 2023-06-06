Foo Fighters are settling back into life on the road following the death of Taylor Hawkins and introduction of new drummer Josh Freese. As they do, Dave Grohl has shared a touching new note, which may actually tease a surprise appearance at Glastonbury later this month.

The handwritten message reads, “Hey. It’s been a while….. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels so good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

Aside from just being a nice message, the phrase “churning up” is significant. Last week, the Glastonbury set times were unveiled, and that left some wondering just who the heck a mysterious artist called The Churnups is. Some speculated it would be a surprise performance from Pulp, but one of the band members denied it. Now, though, following the phrasing of Grohl’s note, there’s speculation that it’s actually Foo Fighters who are set to head to Worthy Farm from June 21 to 25 (specifically, “The Churnups” is scheduled to perform that Friday on the Pyramid Stage).