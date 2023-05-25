What Is Foo Fighters’ Tour Setlist For 2023?

Foo Fighters are officially back on the road. Last night (May 24), the band took to the Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire for their first show with Josh Freese as their new touring drummer, following the death of Taylor Hawkins. As the band’s current tour gets underway, fans are wondering what the setlist looks like.

Well, now that Dave Grohl and company have one show under the belt, we have an idea.

In New Hampshire, they opened with the recent single “Rescued,” from the upcoming album But Here We Are. The setlist also featured other songs from the album: the title track, “Under You,” and “Nothing At All.”

Also of note was a performance of “Cold Day In The Sun,” a Hawkins-written track the band hadn’t played live since 2018.

Check out yesterday’s setlist below (via setlist.fm) and find Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates here.

1. “Rescued”

2. “Walk”

3. “No Son Of Mine”

4. “Learn To Fly”

5. “Times Like These”

6. “Under You”

7. “The Pretender”

8. “But Here We Are”

9. “Breakout”

10. “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

11. “My Hero”

12. “This Is A Call”

13. “All My Life”

14. “Nothing At All”

15. “Shame Shame” (with Violet Grohl)

16. “These Days”

17. “Cold Day In The Sun”

18. “Monkey Wrench”

19. “Best Of You”

20. “Aurora”

21. “Everlong”