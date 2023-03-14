Willie Nelson is heading out on the road again, and this time, he’s bringing some friends. Today (March 14), the 89-year-old country superstar announced another edition of the Outlaw Festival tour, an annual tour in which he, along with several country and rock acts, brings live music to several cities.

Joining Nelson on this year’s Outlaw Festival are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, the Avett Brothers, Margo Price, Kathleen Edwards, and Kurt Vile And The Violators.

The acts joining Nelson will vary city by city. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Find the tour dates below.

6/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

6/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid)

7/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid)

7/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

7/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

7/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

8/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with the Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (with John Fogerty, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)