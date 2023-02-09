Last week, Margo Price shared “Radio” featuring Sharon Van Etten. “To me, this song is about turning down the noise and opinions of my haters and people who try to tear me down,” the country singer said in a statement. “It’s about having confidence in yourself and your vision. It’s also a pun about being naked that I lifted from Marilyn Monroe.”

The pair took that song to the stage last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The performance was nothing short of powerful; their harmonies together are striking and visceral. It’s a collaboration made in heaven, and their combined strength represents both of the singers’ unabashed sense of resilience in the face of hate.

Price is known for being outspoken. In 2021, she called out Luke Combs for claiming his song “The Great Divide” was “not meant to be political, it’s not meant to try to tell you what to think or how to believe.” She responded by tweeting, “when people say ‘they don’t want to be political’… smdh,” and then added photos of Combs surrounded by Confederate flag memorabilia and allegedly flashing a white power hand sign during a performance.

Watch their performance of “Radio” above.