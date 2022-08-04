Willow Announces Her New Album ‘Copingmechanism’ Is Arriving This Fall

Willow has been unleashing a plethora of experimental material since the release of last year’s dynamic LP Lately I Feel Everything, which featured Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and more. Songs like “Purge” with Siiickbrain, “Where You Are” with PinkPantheress, and “Psychofreak” with Camila Cabello lean into her sharp edge and dark energy. Today, she’s announced Copingmechanism, her next album coming this fall.

She announced Copingmechanism on Instagram, which will arrive on September 23 and be available for pre-order tomorrow, along with a new single, “Hover Like A Goddess.” She shared the album art as well, which depicts an electric guitar smashing through a television set.

Willow’s last song was the fiery, idiosyncratic “Maybe It’s My Fault,” about which she said in the press release, “It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.” She added that the song “explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process ALL of our feelings without shame.”