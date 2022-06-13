winklevoss twins
People Can’t Get Over How Bad The Winklevoss Twins’ Band Is

If you’ve seen The Social Network, you likely have some idea who the Winklevoss twins are. If not, here’s the short of it: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, born in August 1981, are best known for suing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing their ConnectU website idea to come up with The Facebook, the precursor to the election-wrecking social media juggernaut we all know and kind of disdain today (unless you’re in your 60s, in which case, Facebook is probably your favorite news outlet). They’re now said to be worth billions in cryptocurrency between the two.

However, the Winklevosses are also, apparently, amateur musicians, starting a band, Mars Junction, in 2021. Their debut show that year at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn got — well, not rave reviews, but mildly positive ones. Back then, though, they reportedly mostly played covers and only stated their plans to release original music in the future. Well, we’re not quite there yet, but now there’s actual footage of their band playing a live gig on Thursday night last week, and they’re getting some decidedly bad reactions in the comments. It seems they chose to play a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” — in the original key, no less (a cardinal sin, according to one commenter) — and let’s just say that Cam (or Tyler?) ain’t quite the vocal virtuoso Steve Perry was when he originally recorded the world-class arena jam.

You can check out the videos — and the disappointed comments — below.

