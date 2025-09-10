Coldplay are on fire with their Music Of The Spheres Tour, so much so that it looks like they’re about to extend it into 2027. All eyes are on Chris Martin and company right now, and that includes those of modern shoegaze favorite Wisp.
Today (September 10), she shared a cover of one of the band’s most iconic songs, “Yellow.” Naturally, Wisp’s version introduces massive-sounding, overdriven guitars while also retaining much of the tenderness of the original recording.
Wisp says of the song, “‘Yellow’ to me is a childhood memory that I wanted to rendition into my present life. A song that I never understood the depth of, to now relating to the lyrics and singing them with the emotion of my romantic journeys this past year.”
Listen to the “Yellow” cover above and find Wisp’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wisp’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 — Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/18 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
09/19 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/27 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/01 — Houston, TX @ Numbers
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/06 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/07 — Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/08 — Kansas City, MO @ recordbar
10/22 — Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
10/23 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/24 — London, UK @ EartH
10/25 — Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
10/27 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/28 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Room
10/31 — Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH
11/01 — Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
11/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
If Not Winter is out now via Music Soup/Interscope. Find more information here.