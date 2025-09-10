Coldplay are on fire with their Music Of The Spheres Tour, so much so that it looks like they’re about to extend it into 2027. All eyes are on Chris Martin and company right now, and that includes those of modern shoegaze favorite Wisp.

Today (September 10), she shared a cover of one of the band’s most iconic songs, “Yellow.” Naturally, Wisp’s version introduces massive-sounding, overdriven guitars while also retaining much of the tenderness of the original recording.

Wisp says of the song, “‘Yellow’ to me is a childhood memory that I wanted to rendition into my present life. A song that I never understood the depth of, to now relating to the lyrics and singing them with the emotion of my romantic journeys this past year.”

Listen to the “Yellow” cover above and find Wisp’s upcoming tour dates below.