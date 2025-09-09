In 2019, Coldplay decided that they would not tour in support of their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns. They got that figured out to their satisfaction, though, and have done a heck of a lot of touring since then. Coldplay launched the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in early 2022 and they’ve been on it since then.

They’re in the final run of announced shows, though, with just one night at Wembley Stadium remaining this weekend. The tour is apparently far from over, though.

As NME notes, at the band’s Wembley show on September 6, Chris Martin told the crowd:

“This tour has 138 more shows to go. We have a break coming up, and we’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon. But we only have two more this year, and then we’re gonna go and make this really special thing that we’ve been making for years and years, and it’s really good. But shush! I’m telling you that because I want to tell you something I haven’t told anybody else. That’s what it is, OK?”

The “really special thing” Martin mentioned is presumably one of the band’s upcoming albums. Moon Music was the band’s tenth album, and as Martin told Jimmy Fallon, “No. 11 is a musical, and No. 12 is a very tiny album, kind of back in our bedrooms.”