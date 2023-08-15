For the past few years now, Deftones have hosted Dia De Los Deftones, their own festival that’s become something to look forward to in the Southern California area. Now there’s more to get excited about as the band has just unveiled the details up the upcoming fourth annual installment.

The one-day festival is set to go down on November 4 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Aside from Deftones themselves, the diverse lineup, which will be spread across two stages, also features 100 Gecs, Doechii, Knocked Loose, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.

#DiaDeLosDeftones returns to San Diego on Nov 4, 2023 for our annual celebration of music and culture. This year we’ll be joined by 100 gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 8/18, at 10AM PT. Our pre-sale begins tomorrow at… pic.twitter.com/kGLnspab5j — Deftones (@deftones) August 15, 2023

As press materials note, the event offers more than just music: “Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more.” Deftones describes the event as their “annual celebration of music and culture.”

As far as tickets, those go on sale on August 18 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, Deftones will have an Artist Presale from August 16 at 10 a.m. PT to August 17 at 10 p.m. PT. There will also be Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio pre-sales on August 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

