Indie Mixtape 20: Wombo Bring Organized Chaos To Their ‘Fairy Rust’ Album

We all need a little escape sometimes, and Louisville, Kentucky-based trio Wombo agree. Rather than looking to movies or video games, Wombo created their own post-punk fairy tale in the form of their new album Fairy Rust. Inspired by stories from the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Anderson, Wombo combine fantasy with the mundane to craft a 12-track project that’s pure organized chaos.

The band’s expertly executed art-rock sound is complete with droning guitars, frenetic chords, and angular melodies that make it impossible not to get up and move to. But Fairy Rust also has its slower moments. Tracks like “7 Of Cups,” which references the tarot card symbolizing imagination and wishful thinking, cranks the tempo down to a hazy, atmospheric rate. Others like “Snakey” are a bass-forward, playful study on a hero’s journey.

Ahead of the release of Fairy Rust, Wombo sat down with Uproxx to talk about the new album, sensitive skin, Joan Jett, and Keira Knightley in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Chaotic, organized, sad, happy.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

That we tried our best.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I don’t know yet!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

There isn’t one singular person that I could fairly say.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Hopefully I haven’t yet eaten the best meal of my life.

What album do you know every word to?

I don’t think I know every single word to any album but Room On Fire by The Strokes comes close.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I think the most memorable, not necessarily the best, was my very first concert, a free one at the Kentucky State Fair. It was Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and halfway through she had to sit down and they had to help her off stage by the end. Her voice sounded great though.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Something comfortable and simple and makes me feel like myself and not distracted by anything coming loose or slipping or anything.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I like this comedian Servideo, especially her characters Anubis and Victoria.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

I think my bandmates are sick of it by now, but I keep playing Blackstar by David Bowie.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Avene Tolerance Extreme Cream. I have really sensitive dry acne prone skin and I’ve been struggling to find a moisturizer that doesn’t break me out in pimples or hives but is also moisturizing enough. Most of my google searches are skin care related. If anyone is reading this and knows some good tips/products please help.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Anything obscure and fun you can find at your local record/thrift shop. I love Fat Rabbit here in Louisville. They always have interesting finds.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Our friend’s house in Philadelphia. There was a giant mobile of terrifying haunted looking dolls that made a horrible screeching noise whenever you spun it, and we slept in the room with it on the floors and couches, all piled in together, and in the night we could literally hear the noise. I enjoyed myself there. I think others in our group not so much.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo was a crescent moon behind my ear (original yes) and it was a stick and poke done by a friend. After that, I’ve given myself several stick and pokes as has my boyfriend. My favorite one I’ve given myself recently is medusa on my ankle. I’ve never paid for a tattoo yet.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

If Led Zeppelin or Heart is on 107.7 WSFR or 95.7 WQMF or any station here in Louisville, it stays put.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

There are so many nice things I’ve had done for me by so many people. It’s hard to sum one experience up. I’ve had a lot of help and support from friends and family over the years.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

I would warn her about her pancreas and tell her to lay off the booze and drugs.

What’s the last show you went to?

Last show was one we played for Waterfront Wednesday here in Louisville. I got to see War. My friend accidentally burned my shoulder with his cigarette while we were dancing to “Why Can’t We Be Friends.” It was a lot of fun and they were incredible.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Pride And Prejudice. I love Keira Knightley period pieces. Also if Pineapple Express is on, I’m watching.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I’m not sure. I guess they are hidden pretty good.

Fairy Rust is out 7/29 via Fire Talk.