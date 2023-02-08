Last year, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs made their highly anticipated comeback with the fiery new album Cool It Down. They’re still not done taking over the indie world. They were already set to play a bunch of festivals, but now they’ve announced they’ll be heading out on a whole tour. They also just unveiled the music video for the track “Blacktop.”

The tour will kick off in Washington, DC in May. Festivals they’ll be hitting include Kilby Block Party, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and more. About the “Blacktop” video, Karen O shared a statement:

“‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analog video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.”

Check out the full tour dates below.

05/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/07 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

05/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

06/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/07 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

06/08 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

07/28-30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/25 – London, EN @ All Points East

08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/29 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

+ with The Faint

* with Perfume Genius