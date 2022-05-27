This is the year of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs comeback. The band’s last album was 2013’s Mosquito, but they’ve been announcing shows and teasing music, and today they’ve finally announced their first new song in nine years arriving Wednesday, June 1. It’s titled “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World,” and it features Perfume Genius.

The “Maps” performers are hosting an event in Brooklyn tomorrow for a video preview of the song. It will be airing all day at a new event space called Main Drag Music. “To view video you must relinquish your phone during the screening but will get it right back,” the Eventbrite page reads.

When announcing New York City and LA shows a couple of months ago, the band posted: “It’s with true life-affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA,” Karen O said in a statement, “supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!“