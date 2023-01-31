Experimental music fans are in for a treat. Yves Tumor has announced a full album is on the way. Nearly two years ago, Tumor released the extended play project titled, The Asymptotical World featuring the single, “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both Of Them.”
Now, instead of opting for a surprise release as they did in the past, the music shared with fans on social media that they would be dropping a new length project in March titled, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).
Learn more about the album below.
Release Date
Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.
Tracklist
1. “God Is a Circle”
2. “Lovely Sewer”
3. “Meteora Blues”
4. “Interlude”
5. “Parody”
6. “Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood”
7. “Operator”
8. “In Spite of War”
9. “Echolalia”
10. “Fear Evil Like Fire”
11. “Purified By the Fire”
12. “Ebony Eye”
Features
The 12-track project doesn’t list any guest features as of yet.
Artwork
The album’s official artwork, accredited to Jordan Hemingway, features the eclectic musician sporting a perfectly tailored, modernized low cut sequined pant bottom and cropped suit jacket. Rocking a short yellow and black ombre hair cut to which matches their hand gloves and posing on the edge of their heeled zebra boots, creatively, Tumor is firing on all cylinders, and the album is sure to do the same.
'PRAISE A LORD WHO CHEWS BUT WHICH DOES NOT CONSUME; (OR SIMPLY, HOT BETWEEN WORLDS)' THE NEW ALBUM, OUT 17 MARCH 2023.
PRE-ORDER → https://t.co/HQLJr2I99C pic.twitter.com/YGT9L5I0NI
— Yves Tumor (@YvesTumor) January 30, 2023
Singles
So far, Yves Tumor has released two singles off of Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). Released last year, “God Is A Single,” co-produced by Noah Goldstein, was the first single released from the project. The latest single from the album, “Echolalia,” is co-produced by Noah Goldstein and Elliott Kozel.