Experimental music fans are in for a treat. Yves Tumor has announced a full album is on the way. Nearly two years ago, Tumor released the extended play project titled, The Asymptotical World featuring the single, “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both Of Them.”

Now, instead of opting for a surprise release as they did in the past, the music shared with fans on social media that they would be dropping a new length project in March titled, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).

Learn more about the album below.

Release Date

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.

Tracklist

1. “God Is a Circle”

2. “Lovely Sewer”

3. “Meteora Blues”

4. “Interlude”

5. “Parody”

6. “Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood”

7. “Operator”

8. “In Spite of War”

9. “Echolalia”

10. “Fear Evil Like Fire”

11. “Purified By the Fire”

12. “Ebony Eye”