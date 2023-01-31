Will Yves Tumor Go On Tour In 2023?

Yves Tumor has come out of the gate swinging since announcing their forthcoming album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). As the project’s lead singles, “God Is A Single” and “Echolalia,” continue to find a way into the hearts and onto the playlists of experimental fans, Tumor refuses to let up.
Despite the album not hitting streaming platforms until March, the electric musician has announced a full world tour to support the album kicking off at Coachella. Officially named the To Spite Or Not To Spite World Tour will feature a gang of featured acts, including Nation, Pretty Sick, Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited.
View the full tour schedule below.
04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/25 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^$
04/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^$
04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest $
04/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory ^$
05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater ^$
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^$
05/04 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage *$
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *$
05/06 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *$
05/07 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus *$
05/09 — Toronto, Ontario @ History %$
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic %$
05/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera %$
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %$
05/15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %$
05/17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House $
05/18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre #$
05/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #$
05/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #$
05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #$
06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
06/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Shoko
06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/10 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
11/07 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy !
11/09 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja !
11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan !
11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !
11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso !
11/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys !
11/21 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre !
11/24 — Manchester, England @ New Century Hall !
11/26 — Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow !
11/27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia !
! with Nation
$ with Pretty Sick
^ with Izzy Spears
* with Frost Children
% with Nation
# with Evanora Unlimited
To purchase tickets for any of the dates listed above, click here.
Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.