Will Yves Tumor Go On Tour In 2023?

Yves Tumor has come out of the gate swinging since announcing their forthcoming album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). As the project’s lead singles, “God Is A Single” and “Echolalia,” continue to find a way into the hearts and onto the playlists of experimental fans, Tumor refuses to let up.

Despite the album not hitting streaming platforms until March, the electric musician has announced a full world tour to support the album kicking off at Coachella. Officially named the To Spite Or Not To Spite World Tour will feature a gang of featured acts, including Nation, Pretty Sick, Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited.

View the full tour schedule below.

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^$

04/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^$

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest $

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory ^$

05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater ^$

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^$

05/04 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage *$

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *$

05/06 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *$

05/07 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus *$

05/09 — Toronto, Ontario @ History %$

05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic %$

05/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera %$

05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %$

05/15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %$

05/17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House $

05/18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre #$

05/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #$

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #$

05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #$

06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

06/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Shoko

06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/10 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

11/07 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy !

11/09 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja !

11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan !

11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !

11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso !

11/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys !

11/21 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre !

11/24 — Manchester, England @ New Century Hall !

11/26 — Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow !

11/27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia !

! with Nation

$ with Pretty Sick

^ with Izzy Spears

* with Frost Children

% with Nation

# with Evanora Unlimited

To purchase tickets for any of the dates listed above, click here.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.