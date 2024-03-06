Here Is Zach Bryan’s ‘Quittin Time Tour’ Setlist

Though country artist Zach Bryan only has two albums out, each one is stacked with hits. Last night, the “Something In The Orange” hitmaker kicked off his Quittin’ Time Tour at the United Center in Chicago.

The first show boasted several of the songs that have already become instant fan favorites. His “I Remember Everything” collaborator Kacey Musgraves also made a surprise appearance to perform the song live together for the first time.

According to a fan-shared list posted to setlist.fm, the setlist from the Chicago show contained songs from both Bryan’s debut album American Heartbreak, as well as his self-titled sophomore album.

Though Musgraves probably won’t be performing with Bryan at every show, we imagine the Quittin’ Time Tour setlist will remain largely the same at each show.

You can see the show’s full setlist below.