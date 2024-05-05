Zach Bryan 2022
Zach Bryan Brought Out Sexyy Red During His Recent ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ Stop And Users Online Are Obsessed With The Unlikely Duo’s Mashup

Typically when you think of country music, there is a set list of what immediately comes to mind. Well, thanks to one Queen Bey, that imagery has been expanded. So, when Zach Bryan brought his The Quittin Time Tour to the Show-Me State, he was sure to channel that change.

On May 2, during the “I Remember Everything” singer’s visit to St. Louis, Missouri, Bryan treated concertgoers to a surprise cameo from a hometown hero. With several musicians native to the area finding someone to win over Enterprise Center wasn’t a difficult task. But Bryan wanted to shake things up and that exactly what Sexyy Red did. After hitting the stage, Sexyy added her own flair to the music with an impressive round of twerking.

Usually, country music is accompanied by line dancing, but simply put ass-throwing is universal. Plus opening acts The Middle East and Levi Turner provide enough of that earlier in the evening.

As expected the crowd ate Sexyy Red’s supporting performance up. After the show “Thank you for bringing me out Zach Bryan,” she wrote.

Bryan returned the love by way of a post on his official Instagram page. “Home of Sexyy Red,” he wrote. “Thank y’all so much for coming and you always got friends in us.”

Attendees and users online cheered on the duo’s now viral linkup.

“This is the generation that will end racism once and for all. It’s beautiful,” penned one user.

“This is why I love her so much. Twerking at a Zach Bryan show,” chimed another.

“I just watched Zach Bryan sing ‘Revival’ for 13 minutes while Sexyy Red danced around the stage for 13 minutes. There’s no show more St. Louis than that,” exclaimed one user.

“I love this soooo much omfg,” wrote another.

Following cameos from Bruce Springsteen, Kacey Musgrave, and Sexyy Red, Zach Bryan’s next onstage surprises have a high bar to meet.

