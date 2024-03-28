Bruce Springsteen March 2024
Indie

Proof That Zach Bryan Is A Big Deal: He Just Got Bruce Springsteen To Fly Across The Country To Perform With Him

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band resumed tour earlier this month after having to postpone 2023 dates due to Springsteen’s peptic ulcer disease. The 2024 world tour began on the West Coast — having performed in San Diego, California on Monday, March 25, and preparing to perform in San Francisco, California this weekend — and Springsteen must be feeling better because he also flew across the country to appear at Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to setlist.fm, Springsteen popped onto the stage during Bryan’s encore. First, Bryan performed “Sandpaper” as a duet with Springsteen, and then Maggie Rogers joined the party for “Revival,” which included a Springsteen guitar solo that seemingly left Bryan and Rogers awestruck. (Earlier in the concert, Rogers performed “Dawns” with Bryan.)

Bryan was a little nervous and jokingly apologized to the crowd because he “messed [Springsteen] up.” During Springsteen’s “Revival” solo, Rogers could not have had more fun playing the tambourine.

Bryan will retake Barclays Center on Thursday night, March 28, but fans will presumably be bummed that they didn’t have tickets to the March 27 show.

Below are posts from Bryan’s Springsteen- and Rogers-assisted encore. See the remainder of Bryan’s tour dates here and Springsteen and The E Street Band’s tour dates here.

