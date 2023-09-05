Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves have a lot to be excited about today, as their recent collaboration “I Remember Everything” has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. This marks the first time that either artist has reached this feat.

The emotional duet centers around two exes reflecting on the mistakes that led to their ultimate breakup. “I wish I didn’t, but I do / Remember every moment on the nights with you,” he sings — as one of the specific lyrics that has crossed over on TikTok. It also appears on Bryan’s recently-released self-titled album, which also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

“Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful,” Bryan shared about the album, according to Euphoria Magazine. “More than anything, what’s most important to me is that they’re all mine. If people listen to it, I’ll be grateful. If people don’t, I’ll still be grateful because I got the chance in this life to be original when it mattered.”

“I wrote and produced an album that I would want to listen to,” he added. “I self-titled it because I hear every cell of my being in it. Some of it’s slow and low, some of it’s reckless, some of it’s loud, some of it’s quiet, but it’s all me at twenty-seven.”

Check out Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves above.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.