Travis Scott had been on cruise control since the July 28 release of Utopia, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and kept the top spot for four consecutive weeks. And then, Zach Bryan happened.

Bryan’s self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated September 9 — his first career No. 1 album — demoting Scott’s Utopia to No. 2.

As per Billboard‘s Keith Caulfield, “The 16-song country-rock effort, his fourth full-length studio album, launches with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 31, according to Luminate — the largest week for any rock album in four years. It’s also the first rock effort to hit No. 1 in more than a year. The set’s opening frame is largely powered by streaming activity — and the album boasts the biggest streaming week ever for a rock album.”

Scott’s Utopia, which debuted with 496,000 equivalent US album units in its first week, generated 91,000 equivalent album units in the week ending August 31.

Bryan’s self-titled album was tapped among Uproxx’s Steven Hyden’s “Favorite Music Of August 2023,” while Uproxx’s Philip Cosores attended Bryan’s show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on August 23 and left believing Bryan is “a must-see phenomenon.”

Bryan will continue touring in support of his latest effort in 2024. Last week, he announced his The Quittin’ Time Tour. See the dates below.

