Zach Bryan’s time on the road could be coming to an end — permanently. In a deeply reflective post (viewable here) shared on the “This World’s A Giant” musician’s official Instagram page, Zach seeming teased at a performance hiatus.

“After not being home for a year and a half I drove out to my mother’s gravestone in the dead of night a few days back on familiar Oklahoma roads and I came to realize just like in the past, that she never would call me again” he wrote. “Told her I quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris next year.”

Although the message wasn’t a flat out announcement, fans are growing concerned about the mere thought of it. However, being on the heels of his ex-girlfriend Zach Bryan’s emotional abuse allegations in their eyes the suggestion seems to carry weight.

In a follow-up post, Zach cleared up concerns surrounding his remaining The Quittin Time Tour dates by confirming he will complete the upcoming 17 remaining shows. Continue below to view those dates.