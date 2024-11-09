Zach Bryan’s time on the road could be coming to an end — permanently. In a deeply reflective post (viewable here) shared on the “This World’s A Giant” musician’s official Instagram page, Zach seeming teased at a performance hiatus.
“After not being home for a year and a half I drove out to my mother’s gravestone in the dead of night a few days back on familiar Oklahoma roads and I came to realize just like in the past, that she never would call me again” he wrote. “Told her I quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris next year.”
Although the message wasn’t a flat out announcement, fans are growing concerned about the mere thought of it. However, being on the heels of his ex-girlfriend Zach Bryan’s emotional abuse allegations in their eyes the suggestion seems to carry weight.
In a follow-up post, Zach cleared up concerns surrounding his remaining The Quittin Time Tour dates by confirming he will complete the upcoming 17 remaining shows. Continue below to view those dates.
Zach Bryan 2024 Tour Dates: The Quittin Time Tour 2024
11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^
11/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^
11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @^
11/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^
11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^
11/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^
11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center @^
12/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^
12/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^
12/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^
12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^
12/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^
12/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/19 – Brookyln, NY @ Barclays Center
@ with Matt Maeson and = with Levi Turner