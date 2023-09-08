Rising country artist Zach Bryan has reportedly been arrested in Oklahoma. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the “I Remember Everything” singer was arrested today (September 8) in the town of Vinita.

According to jail records, which were reportedly obtained by TMZ, Bryan was booked on an obstruction of investigation charge.

Over the course of the past year, Bryan’s fan base has grown significantly. His song “Something In The Orange” proved to be a hit last year, and his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster live album proved to be a hit among fans fed up with the namesake ticket seller.

However, over the course of the past 24 hours, fans have expressed disappointment toward Bryan, as his upcoming tour has partnered with Ticketmaster.

Shortly before the sale, Bryan posted on Twitter his regret for having to use Ticketmaster.

“Everyone complained about AXS last year,” Bryan said. “Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear what led to to the obstruction of investigation charge.

