When All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster singer Zach Bryan sold tickets to a tour earlier this year, he used the AXS platform to do so. He’s since announced the The Quittin Time Tour for 2024, and he revealed yesterday (September 5) that tickets would be sold through Ticketmaster. He didn’t seem happy about that fact, though, as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Everyone complained about AXS last year. Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

Well, tickets went on sale today, and just as Bryan seemingly feared, fans are facing issues with Ticketmaster, so much so that Bryan and Ticketmaster are both trending topics on X.

Naturally, a lot of users shared similar jokes: One person wrote, “i love zach bryan but these ticket prices aren’t very ‘all my homies hate ticketmaster’ of him,” while another said, “Wtf happened to All My Homies Hating Ticketmaster. This Zach Bryan presale is ROUGH.”

i love zach bryan but these ticket prices aren't very "all my homies hate ticketmaster" of him 😪 — Meg (@gucciglxckgirl) September 6, 2023

Wtf happened to All My Homies Hating Ticketmaster. This Zach Bryan presale is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/gCHJ88lB6O — Matt's Takes (@MattsTakes1) September 6, 2023

As for the specific problems people are encountering, some are complaining about high prices, while others are having trouble with actually securing tickets due to a lot of traffic on the site.

$300+ for Zach Bryan Presale tickets be so fr pic.twitter.com/hGW98P68i1 — Igaf war veteran (@pnpirb) September 6, 2023

Just incase anyone wanted to know how Zach Bryan tickets are going pic.twitter.com/jeMJB2YkkF — Zach Bash (@ZaChBaSh11) September 6, 2023

I think I have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than getting these damn Zach Bryan tickets — rog (@grjackson23) September 6, 2023

