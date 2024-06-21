If you’re going to call your album The Great American Bar Scene, playing it in bars ahead of its release is one heck of a way to promote o. Zach Bryan just announced the release date for his fifth studio album, and along with it, the 23 cities getting a chance to hear the album early. While the country star is already on his Quittin’ Time Tour hitting arenas across the country, starting June 24th, a slew of “timeless bars” across the nation will be playing select songs from the album before its release on July 4th.

In a message on Instagram, Bryan wrote:

My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly, this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment. I have chose(n) 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ starting June 24th. As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya’ll. ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ will be released on July 4th. With love from the road, ZB.

You can see the list of the bars playing the album early below.

The Great American Bar Scene is due 7/4 via Belting Bronco/Warner.

Brillobox – Pittsburgh, PA

Barnacle Bill’s – Rumson, NJ

Blarney Stone Pub – Seattle, WA

Charlotte’s Room – Toronto, ON

Dobbies Bar – Dewey, OK

Egan & Sons – Montclair, NJ

Fox & Locke – Franklin, TN

Iron Horse Saloon – Oologah, OK

Larry’s All American Cafe – Covington, KY

McGlinchey’s – Philadelphia, PA

Mercury Lounge – Tulsa, OK

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar – Jackson, WY

Old Mountain Tavern – Marlington, WV

Polish Village – Berea, OH

Rooster’s Sports Bar & Grill – Owasso, OK

Sandy Hut – Portland, OR

Saratoga Lanes – St. Louis, MO

Shannon Tavern – Boston, MA

The Gold Mine Restaurant and Saloon – Idaho City, ID

The San Fernando – Glendale, CA

The Water Tank – Austin, TX