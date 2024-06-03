The Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of Summer 2024

Although summertime is often associated with festival season, there are also plenty of artists doing their own tours. Those artists may have some festival appearances scattered throughout their itineraries, but the sunny weather is a solid incentive to open up the outdoor amphitheaters and arenas for some memorable live music, fest or not. From Missy Elliott’s first-ever headlining tour to the indie-rock fan’s dream combo of The National and The War On Drugs, check out the most anticipated summer concert tours of 2024.

21 Savage View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage The London-born, Atlanta-bred rapper 21 Savage has been touring North America since May 1, but he has several arena and amphitheater dates left on the American Dream Tour. That includes stops in Southern cities like Tampa, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, and, of course, Atlanta. He’ll be joined by J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. Adrianne Lenker pic.twitter.com/B5RSIpvieg — adrianne lenker (@AdrianneLenker) March 28, 2024 Over the years, Big Thief has become one of the most known names in contemporary indie rock. Frontwoman Adrianne Lenker, as her tour agenda showcases, has become wildly popular in her own right. Following her recent solo album, the sparse, somber Bright Future, Lenker brings opening act Twain along for a slew of dates, many of which are sold out, starting June 9 in Austin.

Bryson Tiller View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson (@brysontiller) Louisville vocalist and songwriter Bryson Tiller recently released his self-titled album back in April. He is currently touring behind it, and it continues through nearly all of June. Along the way, Tiller will make stops in cities like Nashville, Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, and more. Ethel Cain ethel cain – the childish behavior tour

LA / NY pic.twitter.com/BgpHnmIGcV — 🏁 (@concertleaks) December 5, 2023 Since her 2022 debut album, the dark, sprawling Preacher’s Daughter, Ethel Cain has steadily ascended through the ranks to become a pillar of indie-pop. Cain has hinted at new music here and there, but for now, she’s going to keep touring. That resumes with a North American tour this month following a slate of European dates. Her new schedule includes appearances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Hinterland, and others.

Jhené Aiko Jhené Aiko announces tour dates for ‘The Magic Hour Tour.’ She will be joined by Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé. pic.twitter.com/WgAFyWlluF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2024 From the middle of June to the end of August, Los Angeles R&B mainstay Jhené Aiko will tour North American arenas with openers Coi Leray, Tink, and Umi in tow. It kicks off at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on June 19 and wraps up at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena on Aug. 22. Justin Timberlake View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake released Everything I Thought It Was, his first studio album since 2018’s folk-tinged Man Of The Woods. To promote the new record, he’s currently on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. It includes stops in cities like Tulsa, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and many more.