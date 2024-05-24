Zach Bryan can’t stop writing new music. Last year, the country superstar dropped his self-titled sophomore album — just over a year after releasing his debut album, American Heartbreak. In recent weeks, Bryan has been teasing his third album, The Great American Bar Scene. Tonight (May 24), he shared the first taste of the album in the form of a new ballad, “Pink Skies.”

On the song, Bryan looks back on his youth, and as he gets older, he wants the younger people around him to enjoy these nights in the country, before they get too old. He also honors those who are no longer with him, as he carries on their memories.

“The kids are in town for a funeral / So pack the car and dry your eyes /I know they got plenty of young blood left in ’em / And plenty nights under pink skies / You taught ’em to enjoy,” Bryan sings.

Bryan has been sharing details about The Great American Bar Scene via social media. Earlier on Twitter, he said the album will comprise of “16 songs and a poem.” He also described the album’s mood as a “depressed and hopeful summer vacation.”

16 songs and a poem! Proudest I’ve ever been of a piece of work. https://t.co/BenJJWnynJ — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 24, 2024

It’s a slow one, I’d say depressed and hopeful summer vacation https://t.co/kvkn23SDdN — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 24, 2024

Guys I’m teasing no body, I write and record music reckless and fast, just got the record finished so it’ll be dropped on someone’s head any day now I truly want to just say thank you for being so kind and patient, I’m really freaking grateful lately — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 24, 2024

Though Bryan hasn’t shared a release date for The Great American Bar Scene yet, he hinted that fans won’t have to wait that much longer.

You can listen to “Pink Skies” above.