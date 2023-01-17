Rising country star Zach Bryan has achieved his first Top 10 hit, as his song, “Something In The Orange,” rose on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Bryan’s song is one of only fifteen to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and also make it into the Top 10 on the Hot 100. Other songs that have reached this feat include Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and their collab with Bebe Rexha, “Meant To Be,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” remix with Charlie Puth, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” and more.

.@zachlanebryan's "Something In The Orange" rises 11-10 on this week's #Hot100, becoming his first career top 10 hit. It's the 15th song in history to hit No. 1 on #HotCountrySongs and reach the top 10 of the #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 17, 2023

Bryan first wrote “Something In The Orange” after watching the sunset from a cabin in Wisconsin, according to Genius. The single appears on his 34-track long album, American Heartbreak, which arrived last spring. (The album also reached the Top 5 on Billboard‘s 200 Albums chart.)

“I was like, don’t put your guitar down, keep going, something’s going to happen,” he told the New York Times last fall. “Not because I felt driven. Not because I wanted to be famous. Not because I wanted to be rich. I literally just would sit there and think about my mom and be like, Something is telling me not to stop doing this.”

