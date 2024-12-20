Once upon a time, Las Vegas was a desert oasis of style synonymous with the Rat Pack and effortless cool. With its not-so-humble mob roots, there was a certain etiquette that governed the often illicit activities. Crass with class, if you will. This early incarnation is a thing of lore, romanticized in film, and up until my most recent trip, I thought it was extinct.

For almost a decade, I told myself Vegas was not my vibe. Even as an avid music lover, I never made a move to EDC or caught one of the famed artist residencies. I’d lived my own renditions of Fear and Loathing and The Hangover and sworn off the city of sin. To be fair, I’d always done the deed as a single man which definitely fueled some of the shenanigans which need not be mentioned. This time, when my girlfriend and I were invited for a quick 24 hours of fun, I got to see a different side of the city and it changed my tune.

PART I — Getting There

We flew out on a Friday afternoon. A quick hop from Los Angeles, Vegas is only a 45-minute flight. With round trips starting as low as $90, and I’m not talking Spirit, the carrier pigeon of all major airlines, the grown-up in me no longer had an excuse to bear the drive I’d taken so many times before.

In fairness, I suppose everyone should do it once. The desert landscape is truly stunning; however, having earned that merit badge on multiple occasions, we passed on the scenic route. Less than 90 minutes from the time we boarded our flight back in LA, my lady and I were already in an Uber cruising down the strip in Vegas. Our winning streak had begun.

PART II — Home Base

The next level of our grown-up decision train was planting ourselves firmly at the Wynn & Encore towers. While there is obviously no shortage of options for accommodations and entertainment in LV, keeping ourselves within the Wynn ecosystem streamlined every move to come in a way that felt, frankly, comforting.

No, the Wynn complex isn’t the newest thing to hit the strip; however, it is, by any measure, on the top tier in every statistical category. From their exceptional selection of dining and nightlife to world-class shopping and entertainment, they’re hard to beat if you’re looking to get it all under one roof. Oh yeah, and they’ve got a golf course. The only hotel on the strip that can say as much, the Wynn boasts a full 18 holes on site. I didn’t get my strokes in this round, but I’ve officially tacked it onto the to-do list.

The Room:

Though we didn’t spend too much time in it, we got a Panoramic View King room in the Encore Tower. Modern but not overly minimalist, everything in the design felt perfectly in place. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors on the walls matched the equal-length windows looking out over the strip. Aside from all the usual lights of Las Vegas Blvd, we found ourselves with a welcome and whimsical view of the new-ish MSG Sphere, which changes its graphics constantly.

The overall vibe was refined and sexy without trying too hard.

The Wynn boasts their own line of custom pillow-top mattresses and I must say the bed game on the whole was a 10/10 from the thread count on down. At the end of any inevitably long night out in Vegas, you want your room to feel as comfortable as it is stylish. When we finally nested in, it was all deep exhales with no groans of discontent.

PART III — Pre-Game

After a quick refresher and outfit change, we dropped down onto the casino floor. It was a bustling Friday scene, but gambling was not in the cards. Passing by the temptation of all the games of chance, we bet on a sure thing and went straight to the Tower Suites Bar to meet the rest of our crew. More of an elegant lounge than a bar per se, the Tower Suites Bar is designed like a lavish living room. It’s got a refreshing calm and quiet to it that grants a reprieve from the big bustle of the casino floor and is quiet enough for real conversations in a normal speaking voice.

With an impressive signature cocktail list, I opted for ‘The Mystic’ an agave-based (Tequila + Mezcal) twist on an Old Fashioned with a hand-torched touch. Literally, they used a torch and a clay skull with an herbal blend to add a layer of smoke as a topper to the glass. Both the palate and the presentation were top-notch. I liked it so much, I ordered it twice. I could have easily gone for three of a kind, but I kept it tame knowing that this was just the beginning of a long night.