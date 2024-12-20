Once upon a time, Las Vegas was a desert oasis of style synonymous with the Rat Pack and effortless cool. With its not-so-humble mob roots, there was a certain etiquette that governed the often illicit activities. Crass with class, if you will. This early incarnation is a thing of lore, romanticized in film, and up until my most recent trip, I thought it was extinct.
For almost a decade, I told myself Vegas was not my vibe. Even as an avid music lover, I never made a move to EDC or caught one of the famed artist residencies. I’d lived my own renditions of Fear and Loathing and The Hangover and sworn off the city of sin. To be fair, I’d always done the deed as a single man which definitely fueled some of the shenanigans which need not be mentioned. This time, when my girlfriend and I were invited for a quick 24 hours of fun, I got to see a different side of the city and it changed my tune.
PART I — Getting There
We flew out on a Friday afternoon. A quick hop from Los Angeles, Vegas is only a 45-minute flight. With round trips starting as low as $90, and I’m not talking Spirit, the carrier pigeon of all major airlines, the grown-up in me no longer had an excuse to bear the drive I’d taken so many times before.
In fairness, I suppose everyone should do it once. The desert landscape is truly stunning; however, having earned that merit badge on multiple occasions, we passed on the scenic route. Less than 90 minutes from the time we boarded our flight back in LA, my lady and I were already in an Uber cruising down the strip in Vegas. Our winning streak had begun.
PART II — Home Base
The next level of our grown-up decision train was planting ourselves firmly at the Wynn & Encore towers. While there is obviously no shortage of options for accommodations and entertainment in LV, keeping ourselves within the Wynn ecosystem streamlined every move to come in a way that felt, frankly, comforting.
No, the Wynn complex isn’t the newest thing to hit the strip; however, it is, by any measure, on the top tier in every statistical category. From their exceptional selection of dining and nightlife to world-class shopping and entertainment, they’re hard to beat if you’re looking to get it all under one roof. Oh yeah, and they’ve got a golf course. The only hotel on the strip that can say as much, the Wynn boasts a full 18 holes on site. I didn’t get my strokes in this round, but I’ve officially tacked it onto the to-do list.
The Room:
Though we didn’t spend too much time in it, we got a Panoramic View King room in the Encore Tower. Modern but not overly minimalist, everything in the design felt perfectly in place. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors on the walls matched the equal-length windows looking out over the strip. Aside from all the usual lights of Las Vegas Blvd, we found ourselves with a welcome and whimsical view of the new-ish MSG Sphere, which changes its graphics constantly.
The overall vibe was refined and sexy without trying too hard.
The Wynn boasts their own line of custom pillow-top mattresses and I must say the bed game on the whole was a 10/10 from the thread count on down. At the end of any inevitably long night out in Vegas, you want your room to feel as comfortable as it is stylish. When we finally nested in, it was all deep exhales with no groans of discontent.
PART III — Pre-Game
After a quick refresher and outfit change, we dropped down onto the casino floor. It was a bustling Friday scene, but gambling was not in the cards. Passing by the temptation of all the games of chance, we bet on a sure thing and went straight to the Tower Suites Bar to meet the rest of our crew. More of an elegant lounge than a bar per se, the Tower Suites Bar is designed like a lavish living room. It’s got a refreshing calm and quiet to it that grants a reprieve from the big bustle of the casino floor and is quiet enough for real conversations in a normal speaking voice.
With an impressive signature cocktail list, I opted for ‘The Mystic’ an agave-based (Tequila + Mezcal) twist on an Old Fashioned with a hand-torched touch. Literally, they used a torch and a clay skull with an herbal blend to add a layer of smoke as a topper to the glass. Both the palate and the presentation were top-notch. I liked it so much, I ordered it twice. I could have easily gone for three of a kind, but I kept it tame knowing that this was just the beginning of a long night.
The real excitement started at dinner.
PART IV — Feast
For fine dining with all the right kind of flare, we chose Delilah. A tent pole venue from the always immaculate H Wood group, Delilah brings back that signature saucy style that the Vegas legends were built on. Literally, Wynn’s president of Design and Development, Todd Avery-Lenahan, drew reference from showrooms of the bygone era by data-mining old photos from the Strip to pick up nuances and details.
The result is a veritable time machine.
Delilah’s high ceilings and open floor plan give everyone in the house a full view of the massive stage where a full band in suits and ties turn rock classics and top 40 hits into downtempo jazzy arrangements. A stunning singer in a sequined dress wraps the whole room around her little finger as she reinterprets some of our favorite melodies. Throughout the night, girls dressed as if they came straight out of a Baz Luhrman film glide through the crowd in crystal-encrusted dresses carrying long feather fans. It’s the perfect blend of spectacle to complement a meal while not demanding that you pay attention at any point.
All that said, we only saw this part of Delilah as we walked in. We had something more in store.
Taking it up yet another notch, we were escorted back through the kitchen where a small and unassuming door opened to reveal “the chef’s table.” An intimate eight-seat masterpiece with its own bar and dedicated staff, this truly felt like we were living in a mob movie. Champagne was poured. Giant platters of oysters and crustaceans dropped at either end of the table. Dish after dish, we were treated to a taste of the best that Delilah had to offer.
With old friends and a few new ones, we laughed and shared stories over the family-style feast. One of the new friends I was introduced to at that table was a very laid-back and convivial young man named Charlie, whose alter ego I’d get to know later that night as Acraze. Charlie and I got to chatting about music, the love of hunting for a great sample, Burning Man and much more. Before too long, he had to excuse himself to get ready for his set that night.
I’d never heard him spin before, but just by the energy at dinner, I knew we’d be in good hands when our feet hit the dance floor.
PART V — Acraze at XS
After a quick post-meal wardrobe change, it was time to work off the decadent meal and dance the night away. We linked up with Acraze and his crew and were ushered in through the back of XS, the sprawling indoor/outdoor poolside club at the Encore. XS is hardly the new kid on the block as clubs go. In fact, it’s one of the older super clubs in Vegas, having first opened its doors on NYE in 2008.
Still, XS has not only kept up with the times, it’s pushed the envelope and taunted others to do the same.
I got to have a brief chat with Wynn’s AVP of Day/Nightlife Ryan Jones. He shared that a key component in XS’s continued success is intentional evolution. Borrowing from the hottest clubs in Ibiza, Mykonos, and even Nashville blues bars, Jones and his team have actively sought ingredients from around the world to keep XS not only relevant but regarded on the top shelf as clubs go.
In his own words, “We’re in the game of competing globally, not locally.” To that end, they do not skimp on talent. A club is only a room until a great artist breathes life into it. Acraze did just that and then some.
The moment he took the stage and lit up the decks, Acraze discarded the unassuming demeanor that I’d met over dinner and showed his true colors. With a deft ear and a pleasantly surprising blend of genres, Acraze led us on a sonic journey\. Mixing in deep cuts from Guns & Roses to Missy Elliot and of course his own breakout hit “Do It To It”, he kept us on our toes in every sense.
We danced the decadent dinner off and then some. I’ll admit it, as a musician myself I’m picky and can be quick to judge when a DJ is not in the pocket. I have no reservations in saying that Acraze did not let us down for a single beat. From the first drop to the last, Acraze is all A-Game!
PART VI — Recovery
After all the decadent shenanigans of the night, we gave ourselves an equally extravagant recovery regimen and booked massages at The Spa at Encore. The Forbes five-star facility lived up to every other aspect of our trip. From the moment you enter the neo-victorian lobby with its dazzling faux atrium to the monastery-like halls within, the facility transports you to a world far away from the chaos of the city. The ‘Good Luck Ritual’ is The Spa at Encore Las Vegas’ signature treatment, designed around the Chinese elements using a combination of oils and hot towels in a way I’d never experienced. Frankly, it might have been the best massage I’ve ever had.
Another hour of saunas and cold plunges and I felt reborn and ready to do it all over again. I certainly would have, but alas, we had a plane to catch. That was the final key to making this the best Vegas trip yet — we knew when to fold ’em and leave the Wynn on a win.
POST SCRIPT:
The best way to do Vegas is with a squad and a plan. Lock in beforehand and leave little to no room for the variable temptations that all too often lead to regret. Our “keep it in the building” model this go round went off without a hitch. The greatest added bonus of not “chasing it” was having quality of interpersonal time that feeds real relationships. Acraze and I have already gotten to catch up and chat further after leaving the lights behind us. That’ll be a write-up for another time but I’m excited to see and share more about what he’s got cooking. The bottom line — Vegas is what you make of it and I am finally a full fan.