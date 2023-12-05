The Ultimate Party Guide For Art Basel Miami 2023

Factory Town Located in Hialeah – aka Miami’s “City of Progress” – Factory Town has been committed to fostering a community of dancers and other creatives inclusive of South Florida’s diverse population. Its multi-acre outdoor space warmly greets all attendees for art and cultural marketplaces and concerts year-round, but it’s during Art Basel Week where the venue really shows off its best set of programming. This year, Factory Town is also offering an All Access Basel pass, which unlocks all of their events from Thursday to Sunday. More details on Factory Town events below: Rose Avenue Records: December 7th Rose Avenue Records, headed by global electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, will take over Factory Town on December 7th for an all-night melodic house and techno takeover. The trio will perform a DJ set while the rest of the evening will see sets by WhoMadeWho, Cassian, Chloé Caillet, Enamour, TSHA, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Factory Town (@factorytown_) Miami Elrow: December 7th Ibiza’s craziest party elrow debuts its all-new theme “Dance with the Serpent” in collaboration with street artist NYCHOS at Factory Town for Basel Week.

Building Basel: LEGO® Lounge at W South Beach: December 10th The LEGO Group is bringing its signature adult experience—LEGO Center for Creative Flow (CFCF) to Miami at W South Beach, known for serving as center stage for all things Art Basel. LEGO will bring its CFCF experience to life through a private lounge in W South Beach’s immersive ballroom with 360-degree mapping technology, the first of its kind in a North American hotel. The lounge invites VIP attendees to participate in a custom-building session throughout the weekend while also enjoying stunning art pieces customized by a LEGO artist. Serving as a creative space that offers adults a temporary respite from daily responsibilities, guests can tap into their inner creative flow state. LEGO will open the exclusive CFCF experience to the public for Art Week’s finale, featuring a celebrity DJ and beloved influential guests on Sunday, December 10th from 12-3 p.m. Open to the public by RSVP only. B.E.A.T. Basel: December 7th-8th Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, art, culture, and technology during Art Basel 2023. Hosted by ‘FunDimension’ at 2129 NW 1st CT, Miami, attendees can expect an all-day grand opening party on the 7th while the 8th will offer a breakdance tournament, laser tag, live art, DJ sets, and live performances by a lineup of dope artists and ARTZ as the headliner act. Tickets and additional information can be found here.