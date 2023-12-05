The Ultimate Party Guide For Art Basel Miami 2023

Art Basel stands as a global beacon for art enthusiasts, renowned for its grand gallery exhibitions, carefully curated events, and exclusive experiences. Amidst this cultural extravaganza, the event’s influence on Miami’s electronic music scene is truly noteworthy. In short, if you’re going to Art Basel, then you’re going to party with some of the best DJs alive.
Last year alone saw some insane programming, including performances by Travis Scott, Cardi B, a one-of-a-kind butterfly booty painting and performance by Lizzo, and a very cool Hands on the Sand event.
Year after year, Art Basel draws in elite DJs and producers, transforming venues like Factory Town and Virginia Key Beach Park into an epicenter of electronic beats. This year, Art Basel falls on December 8th-10th, allowing locals and party-hungry tourists alike to welcome their spirits in celebrating all things art, music, and global culture for three blissful days on the beach.
Delve into the realm of top-tier parties at Art Basel Miami 2023, where the beats echo against the city’s vibrant backdrop in the days before, during, and after the event.
Art With Me Miami: December 8th-10th
Art With Me Festival returns to the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park for three days on December 8th-10th, gathering Art Basel partygoers for an authentic and organic cultural and art experience. This year, attendees can expect an even richer offering of jaw-dropping installation art, a comprehensive wellness program, and world-renowned international talents including first-wave names Underworld, Polo & Pan, Channel Tres (DJ Set), Lee Burridge presents “All Day I Dream,” LP Giobbi, Anthony Middleton (Audiofly), Francesca Lombardo, Jan Blomqvist, Apache, Elephant Heart, Gavlak, Isaiah Martin, Matt Caines, Murmusica Ensemble, and more.
Celebrating creativity, sustainability, and community, Art With Me Festival was built around the six core pillars of art, dance, breathe, eat, play, and care. It’s a place to connect with nature, with each other, with music, art, and wellness with like-minded people.
Satellite Art Fair: December 5th-10th
Now in its ninth year, SATELLITE will once again buck the boring traditional trade show model and will present 30+ free-standing art installations, performances, and workshops. Program highlights include a “meat sweats” meat installation, a romanesque fiber colosseum, multiple immersive virtual reality projects, a spanking installation, live music stages, a disaster chapel, vagina plates, Shibari rope art, durational performance art alongside some of the most dynamic fine art in America.
Attendees will also be treated to a variety of live music performances throughout the days of the event. Notable performances include the immersive art and interactive experiences in the Martian Circus 5D Art Exhibit “The 5th Dimension.” Channeling the extraordinary extraterrestrials from across the cosmos, Martian Circus 5D helps attendees activate their higher selves through improv and fan-involved jamelectronia music. Other performances include Laura Villarreal, Good Time Mystery Vision, Internet Friends, ORACLE666, and more.
Factory Town
Located in Hialeah – aka Miami’s “City of Progress” – Factory Town has been committed to fostering a community of dancers and other creatives inclusive of South Florida’s diverse population. Its multi-acre outdoor space warmly greets all attendees for art and cultural marketplaces and concerts year-round, but it’s during Art Basel Week where the venue really shows off its best set of programming. This year, Factory Town is also offering an All Access Basel pass, which unlocks all of their events from Thursday to Sunday.
More details on Factory Town events below:
Rose Avenue Records: December 7th
Rose Avenue Records, headed by global electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, will take over Factory Town on December 7th for an all-night melodic house and techno takeover. The trio will perform a DJ set while the rest of the evening will see sets by WhoMadeWho, Cassian, Chloé Caillet, Enamour, TSHA, and more.
Miami Elrow: December 7th
Ibiza’s craziest party elrow debuts its all-new theme “Dance with the Serpent” in collaboration with street artist NYCHOS at Factory Town for Basel Week.
For 12 hours from sunset to sunrise, attendees will be able to explore the parallels of presumed opposites: animal and human, physical and metaphysical, dark and bright, and life and death through the visual landscape of Dacne with the Serpent. The stacked lineup includes Ibiza resident producer Claptone, Fatboy Slim, Matroda, and more.
Cuttin’ Headz × Más Tiempo & The Other Side: December 8th
For the love of house…The Martinez Brothers and Skepta will bring the wildest grooves to The Park at Factory Town while Maher Daniel showcases the finest in International techno with “The Other Side” at Cypress End.
Diynamic Outdoor: December 8th
The master Solomun returns to Factory Town for the truly epic Miami debut of the Diynamic showcase. Attendees will party throughout the night with state-of-the-art programming across two stages for 12 hours from 7 pm to 7 am.
III Points Basel: December 9th
The beloved III POINTS is taking over Factory Town for a night of musical surprises. Merging the sounds of the past and present, the evening will see a star-studded lineup featuring Kenny Beats, Yaeji, horsegiirL, Logic1000, and more.
Circoloco Miami: December 9th
Ibiza’s iconic Circoloco party will take over Factory Town with two stages for a 12-hour outrageous party on Saturday night. The night will oversee the sounds of everything house music by Dennis Cruz, Peggy Gou, Carlita, DJ Tennis, Dixon, and more.
Basel Closing at Factory Town: December 10th
Make sure to wrap up Art Basel week with a true party at Factory Town’s Closing Party. Spanning four stages, the 12-hour event will feature four unique takeovers: John Summit hosting his Experts Only label stage in the Infinity Room, Seth Troxler presenting Slacker 85 at Cypress End, James Hype and Meduza presenting Our House in The Park, and Dombresky performing “Inferno” as Disco Dom in Espacio Proximo.
Hyde Miami Beach
As an indoor-outdoor poolside club at SLS South Beach, Hyde Beach is a key spot to lounge during the day and party at night. Known for its sexy pool parties and late-night parties, it’s become quite the South Beach party destination. Here’s a look at the Hyde Beach programming:
Dance!: December 8th
Dance the night away during the first night of Art Basel at Hyde Beach’s first curated weekend event, Dance! Party into the late night with international electronic producer Nic Fanciulli b2b Amémé.
Swim Club Art Week Edition: December 9th
Down for a midday pool party? Hyde Beach is turning its usual Swim Club pool party into a special Art Basel edition featuring the sounds of Hugel and Alec Monopoly.
The Maxim Art Week Party: December 9th
After you’ve napped and done yourself up after the pool party, head back over to Hyde Beach for Saturday evening’s ultimate party. Arguably one of the UK’s most important artists, James Hype is slated to transform Hyde Beach into an unmatched epic party scene.
SLS Sunday Art Week Edition: December 10th
Hyde Beach will host its poolside closing party featuring special guest Sean Kingston. The daytime event will offer general admission tickets as well as day beds and poolside orbital lounges to ensure you close out Art Basel with a bang.
Oasis Wynwood
Located in the heart of Wynwood, Oasis Wynwood has long been known as one of Miami’s cultural hubs. Its 35,000-square-foot outdoor space welcomes guests into an open-air, vibrant, and lush environment, offering a diverse blend of dining options, each operating from a colorful, outfitted shipping container. In true Wynwood fashion, the focal point of the spacious outdoor setting is the Tower Bar, constructed from shipping containers and depicting a creative colorful mural by Nina Chanel.
Stepping out of the expansive courtyard, guests can enjoy the venue’s indoor lounge, nestled in the back of the property. Named after the world’s most beautiful oasis, Huacachina, this lounge takes on a different personality entirely, with a focus on expertly crafted cocktails served in a chic yet casual vibe. Oasis Wynwood has become a fixture for big parties during Miami Art Week.
Here’s a rundown of Oasis Wynwood events during Basel:
BASEL WEEK: Soulection: December 7th
Soulection will return to Art Basel for a special takeover at the beloved Oasis Wynwood!
BASEL WEEK: Yussef Dayes: December 8th
Widely recognized as one of the most electrifying live performers of his generation, Yussef Dayes will bring his exhilarating combo of technical prowess, intensity, and emotion to Oasis Wynwood for a Friday night throwdown.
BASEL WEEK: A-Trak & Friends: December 8th
The Fool’s Gold squad is back for another classic A-Trak & Friends party. On the main stage, A-Trak is joined by Lee Foss (Repopulate Mars) for their first-ever B2B set. The legend Roger Sanchez will also be playing b2b with Kristen Knight. Detroit’s own DJ Minx (Women On Wax) will bless the decks, and Muzi is flying all the way from South Africa for the party. Miami’s own Nick León and New York’s The Dare will also throw down while in the Huacahina Room, it’ll be a Surf Gang takeover starring Snow Strippers, Evilgiane (Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt), and more.
BASEL WEEK: ¡Que Flow!: December 10th
The biggest Latin-themed party during Art Basel is happening at Oasis Wynwood on December 10th! Featuring Reggaeton, Dembow y mas!
Club Space
For over 20 years, Miami’s Club Space has been a Mecca for electronic music lovers craving marathon raves curated by acclaimed DJs and selectors from across the globe. Even in a city known for its after-hours parties, Space has garnered widespread praise among audiences by regularly extending nighttime parties into mornings, afternoons, and subsequent evenings. Live music fans and ravers can expect top-notch programming during Art Basel week to liven up your creative endeavors well into the early morning. Club Space is also offering a “Space Basel Art Pass” that grants you anytime access to every event at The Terrace, The Ground, and Floyd during the week of Art Basel. This pass allows entry and re-entry into the venue for any of its three venues for all shows.
These passes are currently sold out but you can sign up for the waitlist here. Here's what's happening at Club Space this week:
Disclosure Presents Friends & Family: December 5th
Art Basel begins on the Terrace with dynamic duo Disclosure’s Friends & Family showcase! DJ Tennis, TSHA, Guy, and more are all slated to party well into the early morning.
Space Basel Ft. John Summit & Fatboy Slim: December 6th
Two of dance music’s most acclaimed party animals lead a wild Basel party on The Terrace, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One of the most anticipated Art Basel parties out there.
Space Basel Ft. Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey & Todd Terje: December 7th
Celebrate Basel week with a star-studded showcase of groovy house on the Terrace, Thursday night into Friday morning.
Music On Basel: December 8th
Basel 2023 brings the biggest Terrace installment of Marco Carola’s acclaimed Music On, Friday night into Saturday afternoon. Also slated to perform includes Dennis Cruz b2b Carlita and Miguelle & Tons.
Space Basel Ft. Paradise Miami: December 9th
Jamie Jone’s legendary party returns to The Terrace this Basel, Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.
Basel Closing Party: December 10th
Can you rave for 24 hours straight? Maybe with the help of some energizing party favors. Nevertheless, Club Space will host its 24-hour closing party starting Sunday night until “infinity.”
The Ground Miami
Located in the heart of downtown Miami on the first floor of the world-famous Club Space, The Ground is the newest mid-sized professional venue to service South Florida and all its live music lovers. Party during Art Basel in a more intimate setting of 250-555 attendees for a true clubbing experience. Here’s what’s popping:
Revival vs. Mvson: December 6th
Ground Basel 2023 will see its first event with a slew of producers, including Beltran, ChaseWest, Classmatic, Jean Pierre, and more. The party begins at 11 pm and runs well into the early morning.
Suero: Dinamarca + Meth Math: December 7th
Suero is back during Art Basel accompanied by two Miami debuts — Dina Marca and Meth Math.
Floyd Miami
Designed as a speakeasy serving Prohibition-era cocktails within a luxe space styled as a British mansion, make sure to add Floyd Miami to your Art Basel party itinerary. It’s located right next door to Club Space and models as its “little brother” venue as one big room with a DJ booth in the middle of the club. Here’s the plan for the week:
Apollonia: All Night Long: December 6th
Apollonia will be selecting all night long on the evening of Wednesday, December 6th for Art Basel!
Traumer Presents: GET—TRAUM: December 7th
Traumer is coming to The Red Room for Art Basel with a stacked lineup featuring Sweely and Maher Daniel.
Ben Sterling Presents: Planet X: December 8th
Ben Sterling will present his Planet X party to Floyd Miami with friends Cole Knight, Danny Daze, Jackmaster, and Luuk Van Dijk.
Floyd Basel: We Still Believe by The Blessed Madonna: December 9th
Closing out Art Basel at Floyd Miami will be none other than iconic house superstar The Blessed Madonna. The night is promising to include special guests to help you “believe” well after Art Basel is over.
Building Basel: LEGO® Lounge at W South Beach: December 10th
The LEGO Group is bringing its signature adult experience—LEGO Center for Creative Flow (CFCF) to Miami at W South Beach, known for serving as center stage for all things Art Basel. LEGO will bring its CFCF experience to life through a private lounge in W South Beach’s immersive ballroom with 360-degree mapping technology, the first of its kind in a North American hotel. The lounge invites VIP attendees to participate in a custom-building session throughout the weekend while also enjoying stunning art pieces customized by a LEGO artist. Serving as a creative space that offers adults a temporary respite from daily responsibilities, guests can tap into their inner creative flow state. LEGO will open the exclusive CFCF experience to the public for Art Week’s finale, featuring a celebrity DJ and beloved influential guests on Sunday, December 10th from 12-3 p.m.
B.E.A.T. Basel: December 7th-8th
Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, art, culture, and technology during Art Basel 2023. Hosted by ‘FunDimension’ at 2129 NW 1st CT, Miami, attendees can expect an all-day grand opening party on the 7th while the 8th will offer a breakdance tournament, laser tag, live art, DJ sets, and live performances by a lineup of dope artists and ARTZ as the headliner act.
Soul Verse: December 9th-10th
Hodler Gallery will host a free, two-day event called Soul Verse on December 9th and 10th. The program will kick off on December 9th with thought-provoking live panel talks running from 12 pm to 4 pm, providing a platform for engaging discussions on the intersection of tech, art, music, and culture. Attendees can expect an XR art exhibition from 4 pm-8 pm while the evenings will consist of musical performances and DJ sets from 8 pm to 2 am on both nights, featuring ARTZ, DJ Q, Cool Beach, and Zakari.
Additionally, the event will include a cutting-edge fashion expose by Omni Collection. The artistic celebration continues on December 10th with an invite-only DAD Brunch, hosted by none other than Trinidad James and ARTZ, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm, promising a unique blend of food, networking, and creative conversations.
