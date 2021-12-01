International art fair Art Basel is once again taking place in person in Miami this year. Along with exhibitions from artists across the globe, this year’s event will also feature a special musical performance by none other than Lizzo. To promote her upcoming set this weekend, Lizzo got creative. Taking inspiration from the experimental nature of the works seen at Art Basel, Lizzo made a painting of a butterfly using her booty as a paint brush.

The singer shared a video showing the painting’s process on TikTok. “Hey y’all, it’s your girl Lizzy Picasso here,” she announced, adopting the new moniker to create her masterpiece. The video shows Lizzo creating her colorful painting on an easel before an assistant lathers her backside in royal blue paint.

“I think I need to make more ass art,” she wrote in the caption alongside her video.

@lizzo I THINK I NEED TO MAKE MORE ASS ART🤔 WHO WANTS A BOOTYFLY?🍑🦋 WATCH ME PERFORM IN MIAMI LIVE – TIX HERE: http://lizzo.live-now.com ♬ original sound – lizzo

There’s good new for those who want to own Lizzo’s actual painting. During a livestream of her performance at Art Basel on December 4, fans will be able to bid on the artwork and one lucky buyer will get to take it home.

Watch Lizzo paint a picture of a “bootyfly” above.

