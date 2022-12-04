Cardi B Was Reportedly Paid $1 Million For Her 35-Minute Art Basel Set

Pro tip: Don’t come at Cardi B. The diamond-certified rapper performed at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Friday, December 2, as part of the annual Art Basel festivities in Miami Beach. One hater tweeted, “Grammy winner Cardi B performing in someone’s backyard.” Cardi clapped back with a paystub for $1 million. The exchange has since been deleted, but it was captured and subsequently set the internet on fire.

Cardi B reveals that she was paid $1M for a 35 minute show at the Chase Sapphire Lounge. pic.twitter.com/3u7tUpdIAK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2022

“I got payed [sic] 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes… … THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” Cardi B responded.

People also criticized what she wore during the set — an au natural bodysuit that one fan account noted was a nod to Naomi Campbell. “Sooo was this worn for cthat bankers event,” one Tweeter asked with the rolling eyes emoji, eyeballs emoji and skull emoji.” Cardi responded, “Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies.”

Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies https://t.co/tfYh4NDLoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 4, 2022

Cardi posted photos from her performance from her short but lively set, while other footage shows that her “Tomorrow 2” collaborator GloRilla joined her for part of it.

Last night performing for the best bank in America….PERFORMING IS MY PASSION❤️…..#lovewhatyoudo pic.twitter.com/mLPjjAJphW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2022

.@iamcardib brings out @GloTheofficial for a surprise performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2" at the Chase Sapphire Lounge in Miami last night 💕 pic.twitter.com/OXDnZuhBPK — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 3, 2022

Offset, Cardi’s husband of five years, also performed at Art Basel and dedicated his performance to Takeoff, his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff who was fatally shot on November 1 in Houston. Cardi’s Chase Sapphire Lounge performance briefly lifted his spirits — she previously said she’s been “feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy” in the aftermath of Takeoff’s tragic passing — according to NSFW texts tweeted by Cardi.

BAD BITCH HE WANNA FUCK IT ALL NIGHT pic.twitter.com/URF62cQznv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2022

Yesterday (December 3), Offset shared another online tribute to Takeoff. He tweeted an animation of the late 28-year-old with the message, “I miss you bra tryna push through the pain.”

