Pristine beaches, sunset views, and endless sunshine make Southern California the perfect location for a weekend full of live music. The BeachLife Festival proved this to be true, as it embraced all things SoCal with a beach-inspired lineup of music, art, and culinary experiences. The waterfront festival took place in Redondo Beach in Los Angeles County from May 13 to 15 (after being cancelled twice because of the pandemic), making for the ultimate summer kickoff event.

The eclectic list of performers featured long-time beloved artists including Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow, Stone Temple Pilots, Capital Cities, 311, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, and more. With classic live music, tasty food vendors, and DAOU Family Estates as the official wine of BeachLife Festival, it’s safe to say the good vibes kept flowing throughout the weekend-long event.

For a peek into what went down at BeachLife Festival, scroll through the photos below. The scenes and style choices of the weekend are sure to leave you daydreaming about your next California beach trip.

