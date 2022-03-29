If there’s one city that knows how to party, it’s Miami, Florida. Its iconic nightlife scene, year-round great weather, abundance of high-end cuisine, and lively atmosphere make it the perfect location for an epic 24-hour rager.

Get Lost music festival in Miami just celebrated its 15th Year Circus Celebration at Factory Town in Hialeah on March 26, 2022. The lineup included more than 70 unforgettable electronic acts, such as Carl Craig & Seth Troxler’s opening 5 a.m. performance and a three-hour set from Groove Jet legend Danny Tenaglia. Attendees also partied to music from some of the electronic scene’s biggest names like Major Lazer Sound System, DJ Tennis, Hot Since 82, TOKiMONSTA, Desert Hearts, Kevin Knapp, and more.

If you couldn’t make it to one of Miami’s hottest festivals of the season, you can still live vicariously through the sights, scenes, and styles that were found at Get Lost. Scroll through the slew of photos below for an instant mood booster.

