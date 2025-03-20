Not everyone is lucky enough to win a bear fight.
In fact, in recent memory, the list is pretty much limited to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant. Nonetheless, UPROXX sat down with ‘Suits’ star Gabriel Macht to get into an equally biting but far more enjoyable contest: a side-by-side tasting of Bear Fight Whiskey’s flagship expressions, Kentucky Reserve Bourbon Finished In Reposado Barrels and Triple Oak Finished American Single Malt.
Bear Fight Whiskey launched in 2022 with backing from Next Century Spirits and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane as an initial investor, but its success in industry competitions and the recent addition of Gabriel Macht as creative partner and brand spokesman have many people buzzing. The brand kicked things off by winning a double gold medal at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition and followed that up by winning double gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition and earning best-in-category honors at the 2022 World Whiskey Competition, all for its inaugural release of American Single Malt Whiskey.
Late last year, however, Bear Fight Whiskey launched its second SKU and first bourbon expression, Kentucky Reserve. This unique offering uses a combination of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, which is then finished in barrels that previously held Reposado tequila. The resultant liquid picks up some peppery, lightly sweet notes that tequila is famous for, cast against an oak-driven, caramel-laden backbone from the bourbon base. It’s an initially head-scratching decision that ultimately helped it claw its way onto the UPROXX list of whiskey brands you need to know in 2025.
When pressed to tell us his favorite of the two, Gabriel said, “The American Single Malt! They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and there’s an apple flavor in there, which I love.” He added, “There’s a sweetness in it, and it’s totally approachable, so for some people who aren’t whiskey drinkers, I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised. For the people who are whiskey aficionados, it stands up. And it’s not an expensive bottle!”
He’s right; Bear Fight Whiskey’s Kentucky Reserve Bourbon is going for $38, and its American Single Malt goes for $47. With both bottles landing at less than $50 (and being offered in a bundle for a mere $80), it’s easy for consumers to choose between entering into their own solo Bear Fight or engaging in a side-by-side tasting.
Turning to Bear Fight Whiskey’s bourbon, Gabriel highlighted that the expression’s atypical finishing casks make it a bit of a disruptor, showcasing the subversive fighting spirit that undergirds the brand. “You’ve got the bourbon base, but adding the tequila cask gives it a little bit of smoke. It makes it more complicated and complex, and it’s a playful entry that combines the two ideas of a bear, right? There’s this aggressive start that claws its way in, but then once it’s (on your palate), you see the flip side where it’s almost cuddly.”
Now seems like the perfect time to see if we can pick up some of those tasting notes and have a Bear Fight of our own. In fact, let’s make it two!
Here’s our side-by-side review of Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt Whiskey and Kentucky Reserve Bourbon.
Taste One: Bear Fight Whiskey American Single Malt Whiskey
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $47
The Whiskey:
Made in copper pot stills and utilizing 100% malted barley and spring water sourced from Raleigh, North Carolina, where the brand is based, Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt expression utilizes three different types of oak barrels: ex-bourbon for primary maturation, then finishing in sherry and smoked peat casks.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nosing notes open with classic American single malt aromas of hay, green apples, and honey, with some faint smoke, nutmeg, and caraway anchoring those light, sweet notes with an earthy base that’s easy to enjoy.
Palate: On the palate, this whiskey truly blossoms with black currants, honey, and stewed green apple notes cascading over the tongue and sticking to the back of your teeth. Chewing the whiskey unlocks those baking spices that grant it extra depth, gently brushing your palate and the roof of your mouth with nutmeg, freshly cracked black pepper, and faint whisps of sage before juicy orange tones initiate the transition into the finish.
Finish: This whiskey’s closing act reintroduces the smoky note that was first promised on the nose, with a touch of leather, fresh figs, dilute honey, and youthful oak in tow to balance things out. It’s a reasonably succinct finish that beckons repeat sips due to its crispness and distinct flavors.
Bottom Line:
Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt, adorned with an apropos tattered label, is far less rugged than its name would suggest. Instead, this whiskey’s delicate infusion of well-developed, sherry-tinged flavors makes for a mellow sipping experience that eschews the bite for a wonderfully approachable whiskey that should help the brand expand the American Single Malt category’s popularity.
The subtlety of the peated smoke in this one, in particular, is worthy of applause.
Taste Two: Bear Fight Whiskey Kentucky Reserve Bourbon Finished In Reposado Tequila Barrels
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $38
The Whiskey:
Bear Fight Whiskey’s Kentucky Reserve Bourbon is a sourced whiskey without an age statement made from a mash bill that’s 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. While the whiskey may come from multiple sources, eagle-eyed observers will note that this is a popular mash bill produced by the prominent contract distilling outfit Green River Distillery.
There’s also no word on where the Reposado barrels come from or how long the liquid spends in those secondary maturation casks, so let’s just drink up!
Tasting Notes:
Nose: There are big billowing notes of corn husk, orange pith, and vanilla extract that immediately emerge on the nose. Then, interestingly, I started picking up whisps of agave syrup, rosewater, and salted caramel. Further notes of honey, sage smudge, and green grapes round things out.
Palate: Once in the mouth, the slick sweetness of the bourbon makes an initial impression. Butterscotch and honey notes meld well with green grapes and a slight salinity before the Reposado influence crops up at midpalate, offering touches of agave syrup, then a hint of sandalwood with a nearly indiscernible whisp of smoke marking the transition to the finish.
Finish: The finish is succinct, but satisfying. Notes of green grapes and red apples fuse with nutmeg, subtle black pepper, and a faint finale of honey.
Bottom Line:
Unlike Bear Fight Whiskey’s bold and balanced American Single Malt Whiskey, this Kentucky Reserve expression has a bit less bite. The flavors are restrained, and while the influence of tequila is a welcome and surprisingly effective complement to the base bourbon, it doesn’t have enough teeth to be our favorite.
Final Thoughts
We have to side with Bear Fight Whiskey’s creative partner here, our favorite is definitely the American Single Malt Whiskey. While the brand has two well-made whiskeys on its hand, the American Single Malt is markedly more bold and balanced, reflecting both the aggressive and cuddly sides of the animal its name evokes.
When we asked Gabriel to recount some personal “bear fights” that led to his success, he cited challenges with overcoming passivity, infusing his life with self-reflection and self-care, which have allowed him to complete the things that he starts (e.g., Harvey Specter’s journey on Suits L.A.). While doctor’s orders might not suggest a whiskey a day, seizing on quiet moments to sip your favorite American Single Malt or bourbon to engage in self-reflection might help.
Baring his teeth (in a cuddly way, not a ferocious one), Gabriel smiled at the thought before concluding, “I think you’ve got the message.”
Watch Gabriel Macht in Suits L.A. this spring on NBC and Peacock.