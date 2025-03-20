Not everyone is lucky enough to win a bear fight.

In fact, in recent memory, the list is pretty much limited to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant. Nonetheless, UPROXX sat down with ‘Suits’ star Gabriel Macht to get into an equally biting but far more enjoyable contest: a side-by-side tasting of Bear Fight Whiskey’s flagship expressions, Kentucky Reserve Bourbon Finished In Reposado Barrels and Triple Oak Finished American Single Malt.

Bear Fight Whiskey launched in 2022 with backing from Next Century Spirits and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane as an initial investor, but its success in industry competitions and the recent addition of Gabriel Macht as creative partner and brand spokesman have many people buzzing. The brand kicked things off by winning a double gold medal at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition and followed that up by winning double gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition and earning best-in-category honors at the 2022 World Whiskey Competition, all for its inaugural release of American Single Malt Whiskey.

Late last year, however, Bear Fight Whiskey launched its second SKU and first bourbon expression, Kentucky Reserve. This unique offering uses a combination of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, which is then finished in barrels that previously held Reposado tequila. The resultant liquid picks up some peppery, lightly sweet notes that tequila is famous for, cast against an oak-driven, caramel-laden backbone from the bourbon base. It’s an initially head-scratching decision that ultimately helped it claw its way onto the UPROXX list of whiskey brands you need to know in 2025.

When pressed to tell us his favorite of the two, Gabriel said, “The American Single Malt! They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and there’s an apple flavor in there, which I love.” He added, “There’s a sweetness in it, and it’s totally approachable, so for some people who aren’t whiskey drinkers, I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised. For the people who are whiskey aficionados, it stands up. And it’s not an expensive bottle!”

He’s right; Bear Fight Whiskey’s Kentucky Reserve Bourbon is going for $38, and its American Single Malt goes for $47. With both bottles landing at less than $50 (and being offered in a bundle for a mere $80), it’s easy for consumers to choose between entering into their own solo Bear Fight or engaging in a side-by-side tasting.

Turning to Bear Fight Whiskey’s bourbon, Gabriel highlighted that the expression’s atypical finishing casks make it a bit of a disruptor, showcasing the subversive fighting spirit that undergirds the brand. “You’ve got the bourbon base, but adding the tequila cask gives it a little bit of smoke. It makes it more complicated and complex, and it’s a playful entry that combines the two ideas of a bear, right? There’s this aggressive start that claws its way in, but then once it’s (on your palate), you see the flip side where it’s almost cuddly.”

Now seems like the perfect time to see if we can pick up some of those tasting notes and have a Bear Fight of our own. In fact, let’s make it two!

Here’s our side-by-side review of Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt Whiskey and Kentucky Reserve Bourbon.

