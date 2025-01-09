New Whiskey Brands You Need To Know For 2025, Ranked

ABV:

Average Price: The Whiskey: Bear Fight Whiskey, founded in 2022, is a cheeky brand that has subverted industry norms since day one. With creative partner Gabriel Macht of Suits fame on board, the brand is looking to expand its national footprint (paw print?) and its inaugural expression: this award-winning ASM made from 100% malted barley should help them do just that. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with classic American single malt aromas of hay, green apples, and honey, with some faint smoke, nutmeg, and caraway anchoring those light, sweet notes with an earthy base that’s easy to enjoy. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey truly blossoms with black currants, honey, and stewed green apple notes cascading over the tongue and sticking to the back of your teeth. Chewing the whiskey unlocks those baking spices that grant it extra depth, gently brushing your palate and the roof of your mouth with nutmeg, freshly cracked black pepper, and faint whisps of sage before transitioning into the finish. Finish: This whiskey’s closing act reintroduces the smoky note that was first promised on the nose, with a touch of leather, fresh figs, dilute honey, and youthful oak in tow to balance things out. It’s a reasonably succinct finish that beckons repeat sips due to its crispness and distinct flavors. Bottom Line: Bear Fight Whiskey, adorned with an apropos tattered label, is far less rugged than its name would suggest. Instead, this whiskey’s subtle infusion of well-formed flavors makes for a mellow sipping experience that eschews the bite for a wonderfully approachable whiskey that should help the brand expand the American Single Malt category’s popularity. 18. SirDavis Sherry Finished Rye Whiskey ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Beyoncé’s much-talked-about entry into the whisky world comes in the form of a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. It was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for that aging process, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea.

Palate: The flavor of fresh mint sprigs, vanilla pod, and nutmeg greet the tongue while notes of honey and ripe cherries begin to spring up once you get past that initial wave of baking spices. The notes of nutmeg and black pepper kick up again at the end of each sip, as does some sherry flavor, which leaves a whisper of Brazil nuts with a gentle kiss of dessert wine sweetness. Finish: On the finish, as the whisky trickles off your palate, the taste of sherry is again prominent. Fresh hazelnuts, oak from the barrels it was aged in, and black pepper are also evident. The flavors dissipate fairly quickly, giving the whisky a smooth impression overall. For its final act, you’ll notice that your mouth begins drying out, encouraging repeat sips so you can return to the flavor found early on. Bottom Line: This whisky lends itself well to mixed drinks and features luscious, balanced flavors, making it an attractive, moderately proofed option for drinking neat. Its unconventional production method, from the grain recipe to its secondary maturation under the Texas sun, offers enough intrigue to entertain hardcore whisky enthusiasts, and the sweet, sherry-enhanced approachability helps corral newcomers. 17. DeHart Whiskey Toasted Bourbon (Barrel #3) ABV: 55.1%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: DeHart Whiskey, founded by brothers Mike and Dan DeHart, is currently limited to Kentucky, but if the success of this first release is any indication, they’ll be branching out in 2025. This expression, launched in 2024, came in the form of five different cask-strength single barrels in a proof range between 108.8-111.2 and came from a popular mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is loaded with gooey caramel notes while vanilla bean, oak, brown sugar, and a hint of mocha flutter around the periphery. The oak, in particular, forms the backbone of this whiskey, while the sweet notes, complemented by a bit of graham cracker and smoked honey, make up the bulk of the aroma profile. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey opens up with crème brûlée, browned marshmallow, a touch of milk chocolate, and faint smokiness. For those familiar with the classic toasted bourbon flavor profile, this will be right in your wheelhouse as it plays all of the hits, complete with some black pepper spice and subtler nougat nuances.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and reintroduces some of the smoked honey found on the nose, along with a touch of tobacco leaf, sage, and menthol. Bottom Line: For this inaugural release, the DeHart family proves themselves more than up to the task of delivering a classic toasted bourbon, made all the more impressive by the fact that they bottled it at cask strength. This is indicative of their prowess in selecting single-barrels, opting to lean on their talent for picking over tinkering with the liquid. It’s hard to argue with the results, and with the news that they’ve got more barrels in stock (hopefully coming soon) there’s good reason to keep an eye on them for 2025. 16. Smokeye Hill 93 Proof Bourbon ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: While Smokeye Hill was founded by Blake Johns in 2018, the brand waited five long years to release its inaugural expressions in 2024. This 93-proof bourbon was aged for at least five years in 30 and 53-gallon barrels with a variety of barrel chars before being bottled without chill filtration. Of note, they also have a barrel-proof variant that won several prestigious awards in 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Blue corn, peanut butter, tobacco leaf, and cigar ash make up the initial nosing notes. On the second pass are Rainier cherries and a little white chocolate, delivering the sweetness. Palate: Tobacco leaf, oak, and almond extract hit the palate at first, while the blue corn and peanut brittle notes splash across the tongue soon after. There’s a touch of fresh almonds and white chocolate before the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish has a mellow sizzle that caps things off nicely and concludes with vanilla frosting, shaved almonds, and barrel char. Bottom Line: Smokeye Hill’s 93-proof offering is more tightly wound and slightly better than the barrel-proof version that’s been garnering critical acclaim. Due to a harmonious assemblage of flavors and the commendable development of those flavors, it’s safe to say that this brand-new bourbon is a winner and the nascent company is poised for a big 2025. 15. EverNorth Spirits Single Barrel Rye

ABV: 63%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: EverNorth Spirits was founded by the gentleman behind the wildly popular Youtube channel “Bourbon Junkies,” Daniel Shook and Sean Paisley in 2023. Originally named Virtue Spirits, they’ve since rebranded and barreled forward, releasing stellar bourbons, American whiskeys, and perhaps most impressively, rye. This one is a 95/5 rye mash bill from Indiana that was aged in Maryland. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of honey, Andes mint chocolate, black pepper, and surprisingly mature oak, which rounds it all out. It’s an inviting nose that isn’t shy about announcing its 95/5 rye origins. Palate: Once on the palate, that flavor of Andes mints takes you back to hotel stays in the 90s (does anyone leave mints on the hotel pillow anymore?), and it takes you on a flavor journey that includes fudge, barrel char, and a gentle touch of black pepper flecked graham cracker. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct, but it closes out with black pepper, fresh mint, and rich fudge. Bottom Line: EverNorth Spirits is such a super fun brand because its founders have a breadth of experience with the whiskey on the market, and they honed in on some very particular flavor profiles that align with their palates. Taking this standout rye as an example, it’s clear that the duo knows what they’re doing, and with American whiskey and bourbon that rivals even this outstanding expression, I’m sure that they have even more great things in store for 2025. 14. Old Stubborn Straight Bourbon Batch 2 ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Old Stubborn is following up their polarizing inaugural wheated bourbon release with something a little different — a rye-recipe bourbon. A premium marriage of 10, 11, and 12-year-old pot still straight bourbon went into this second expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grain-forward with plenty of pot still funk, Old Stubborn Batch 2 is full of malted chocolate and earthy notes on the nose reminiscent of oak and mocha.

Palate: On the palate, there’s an unsweetened Apple Jacks note that immediately entices repeat sips before hints of honey begin to bloom at midpalate. Finish: The finish features the honey in full swing while the earthy oak tones from the nose reemerge along with black pepper and herbal notes. Bottom Line: Old Stubborn’s first release in 2023 may have been polarizing, but Batch 2 from 2024 seems firmly focused on gaining mass appeal. Classic bourbon notes pair well with the grainy texture and medium-length finish on this pour to make for a rock-solid sipper. 13. Larrikin Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Larrikin Bourbon Company began its life as the Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company in January 2023 before undergoing a rebrand in the summer of 2024. If you’re wondering, a larrikin is Aussie slang for someone who disregards convention. To wit, the brand’s unconventional Bottled in Bond Bourbon was aged for eight long years and comes from a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins floral with dark chocolate and salted caramel notes wafting out of the glass in a tightly wound melange that seems indicative of mature, well-aged bourbon. Palate: On the palate, that tightly wound base of aromas absolutely detonates with bright cherries, singed orange peel, caramel, and chocolate gently unfurling over the length of the tongue. On a second sip, you pick up vanilla custard as the creamy texture burrows each layer of flavor deeper into your tastebuds.

Finish: The finish takes a surprisingly long time to melt away as the rich vanilla and caramel notes fuse with bright cherries just before they turn slightly tropical, with coconut and peach ring flavors ascending. Bottom Line: The Larrikin brand’s sleek redesign and flat-out jaw-dropping density of flavors make up the solid one-two punch that results in this one being a knockout. Keep an eye out for the brand’s chic fleet of bottles as they expand distribution and set their sights on taking over in 2025. 12. Rolling Fork Bourbon De Luxe 8-Year ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Bourbon de Luxe is a new line from the folks behind Rolling Fork, which has been branching out from their rum base into Armagnac and now American whiskey — a new edition to their portfolio as of 2024. This expression, a three-barrel blend that was distilled and aged in Bardstown for 8 years, is the brand’s first foray with a revived label and its inaugural bourbon expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is marked by citrus-leaning top notes of candied orange peel and dried apricots, with candied ginger adding to the nuance before oak undertones, milk chocolate, and fresh peanuts swirl into the mix. Palate: The first sip of Bourbon de Luxe is lush with candy bar notes of milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel swirls while the oak is held at bay behind the flavor of fresh florals like jasmine and lavender. There’s also a light cherry note that persists throughout, reminiscent of Rainier cherries more so than cocktail or black varieties. Finish: The medium-to-long finish introduces the flavor of toffee chews, hazelnut spread, and nutty mocha tones. Bottom Line: Bourbon de Luxe is an expression that excited the American whiskey world, as revival brands tend to do, thanks to speculation about whether the contemporary release can or will live up to the original label’s former glory. While the flavor profile of 2024’s Bourbon de Luxe does vacillate from the former’s butterscotch-heavy flavor profile, it introduces one more attuned to the modern palate and succeeds in exceeding expectations. 11. Kinfolk Trust

ABV: 62.8%

Average Price: $118 The Whiskey: Kinfolk Trust is a brand-new blend of American whiskeys from Taste Select Repeat’s Orlando “OJ” Lima, launched in late 2024. The unique blend takes barrels sourced from Dark Arts Whiskey House (potentially Danville-distilled bourbon) and Bainbridge Distillery. While there are only three batches of the cask strength version planned per year, the same is anticipated for the lower “Preferred Proof” version. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes unveil hints of beeswax at first, while butterscotch, oak, and orange blossom aromas follow close behind. It has a very creamy, approachable nose despite the proof, with a faintly vegetal note pulsing throughout as well. Palate: Bubblegum reaches the palate first, then the faintly citric, sweet note of orange pith comes in. It’s big and flavorful at midpalate, with loads of butterscotch, slightly floral notes, orange marmalade, and restrained spice blossoming. The heat fans out over the edges of the tongue and then dart up the roof of the mouth, with black pepper leading the charge. Finish: Kinfolk Trust’s Cask Strength offering has a lingering finish that hangs on the palate for a long time, with some nougat and black pepper leaving the most lasting impression. Bottom Line: As part of an intimate product reveal in Louisville, Lima indicated that he wasn’t intent on creating an empire with Kinfolk Trust, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is whiskey fit for a king. If this thoughtful, well-constructed inaugural blend is indicative of what we can expect from the future of the brand, then you’ll want to keep them firmly on your radar for 2025 and beyond. 10. Hazelbaker Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Aged 7 Years ABV: 50%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: While PCS Distilling was founded in 2021 for their new brand, Hazelbaker, which was first released in late 2024, they kept things simple. The idea was such: take some of their best barrels, sourced from Indiana and matured in a bonded warehouse, and blend them together after seven years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: Is there a Milky Way in my glass? The aroma of chocolate, caramel, and nougat greets the nose at first, with some accenting notes of brown sugar and robust oak rounding things out.

Palate: Brown sugar and milk chocolate splash across the tip of the tongue for a highly sweet introduction to this bourbon. The milk chocolate persists at midpalate as the rich texture of this bourbon brings touches of mocha, sweet oak, and cherry leather. Finish: The lengthy finish reiterates all of the aforementioned flavor notes, which continue to blossom, showcasing their impressive richness minutes after your final sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon remains consistent from the nose to the palate, delivering a milk chocolate candy bar in a glass. While PCS Distilling has developed a strong reputation for its finished iterations under the NULU brand, this by-the-books bottled-in-bond offering shows exactly why they’ve been so successful: they’ve figured out how to select some delicious, high-quality straight whiskey to serve as the backbone of everything they do. 9. Raconteur Rye Batch 2 ABV: 61.36%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Raconteur Rye’s second batch, nicknamed “Brazen,” represents a subtle evolution of this ascendant brand. At a slightly higher proof with “dialed up” flavors, this 7-year-old rye was finished in Mizunara casks that previously held 17-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dates and Fig Newton aromas mesh at first with some cracked black pepper and pie crust combined with cream soda and strawberry saltwater taffy at the center of it all. This whiskey has a really fun nose that’s lively and inviting. Palate: It’s a lot more viscous than I expected from the nose, with great oiliness and a surprising bit of chocolate milk to go with the flavor of dates and red grapes. Fresh mint, mellow black pepper, and oregano kick in at midpalate and undulate across the palate, climbing up the roof of the mouth.

Finish: The finish has a touch of leather, more grape, and some gentle oak for balance. It has a medium length aided by the viscous texture, which grants it a supple staying power while the black pepper spice slowly recedes. Bottom Line: The bevy of flavors in this bottle might initially give you pause, as it takes a second for all of those tightly wound layers to unfurl, but with some time spent in the glass, this rye only gets better and better. Your only trouble will be maintaining the will to let it sit and improve because even the first sip of Raconteur Rye is sure to draw you in quickly. 8. River Roots Barrel Co. 13-Year Bourbon Finished In Port Wine Barrels ABV: 73.28%

Average Price: $275 The Whiskey: Made from a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, this well-aged expression from River Roots Barrel Company was then finished for an impressive six long years in port wine barrels. The brand, founded in 2023 by Michael Symon and partners, is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has quickly established a reputation for sourcing premium, double-digit age-stated bourbon with the added benefit of being housed in interesting secondary maturation casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fidge, hazelnut, and oak make up the core of this whiskey’s nosing notes, while further accents of nondescript red berries, peanut shells, and marzipan flesh things out a bit. Palate: Once on the palate, those core aroma notes spring to life with a mellow richness that subsumes the palate and belies both the base whiskey’s age and the lengthy finishing process it underwent. The mouthfeel follows the path laid by the flavors, as its full-bodied texture gently coats the tongue and allows you to appreciate each decadent layer of flavors at your leisure. Finish: The finish is medium-length and marked by an uptick in black pepper spice to go with the hazelnut spread, peanut shell, and jammy red berries found throughout the palate. There’s also an undulating backbone of oak and vanilla extract that makes this one a treat to the last sip. Bottom Line: This lush, decadent expression is an exemplar of what River Roots Barrel Co. has been releasing to date: high-quality, well-aged whiskey. They’ve also produced some incredible younger bourbons and malt whiskeys, but it’s these unique finished products that seem to be winning them the most praise and fueling the excitement around their potential moving forward. 7. Dark Arts Whiskey House

ABV: 56.4%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Dark Arts Whiskey House is an amazing emerging non-distilling producer based right in Lexington, Kentucky, that’s putting out some mouth-watering whiskey sourced from Kentucky and Indiana. This particular single barrel was selected by the Volusia Bourbon Society in partnership with Liquid Ministry. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of raspberries and ripe apples leap out of the glass, and they’re joined by the aroma of cocoa, oak, and rye spice, which makes for a balanced and intriguing nosing experience. The palate instantly becomes sufficiently whetted. Palate: With the initial sip, this whiskey brings some heavy cocoa and oak tones on top of a wave of Cherry Cola, vanilla extract, and allspice. It will really stop you in your tracks. The proof point is perfectly balanced, allowing those waves of flavor to lay siege to every corner of your mouth without ever becoming too much to handle. Finish: The lengthy finish is the final act of this magic trick, subsuming your senses in vanilla, black pepper, and cream soda before a kiss of bright red cherry sends you on your merry way. Bottom Line: Dark Arts Whiskey House is doing a little of everything, with stellar finished barrels and powerhouse Indiana ryes making up their portfolio, but these straight bourbon whiskeys are the best showcase of “Chief Alchemist” Macaulay Minton’s prowess as Master Blender and Taster. 6. River City Whiskey “Beaver Bridge Barrel” ABV: 57%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: River City Whiskey, having released their first expression in fall 2024, is one of the newest brands on this list. This expression, from founders Da’Mon Brown and Ricky Rice, is a natural outgrowth of what began as a barrel pick group that the two started. Now, entering the arena of creating a brand, they’ve brought this inaugural expression “Beaver Bridge Barrel” to market using the single-barrel format they’ve perfected to present a cask-strength bourbon, aged for nine years, and made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes open with bruised pears, apple skin, singed orange peel, vanilla custard, black pepper, sage, and barrel char. The aromas are impressively well-developed and delicate but distinct, leading to extended appreciation before you venture in for the first sip.

Palate: The lighter, sweet notes come through on the palate, with peach rings, dried apricot, and scraped vanilla pod seizing your attention at first. The whiskey then turns a bit floral at midpalate before ceding ground to the flavors of restrained oak and honeyed black tea as it fans out over the tongue and begins transitioning to the finish. Finish: The finish is robust but brief, expanding rapidly with full flavors before gently concluding with vanilla wafers, orange blossom, and white pepper lingering at the end of the party. Bottom Line: This is simply great whiskey that shines on the front end with distinct, well-developed flavors that blend together harmoniously before blossoming at mid-palate and succinctly shedding its petals on the finish. The price of admission is perfect, and as this bourbon flows with far more peaks than valleys from beginning to end, it shows that River City Whiskey is ready to open the floodgates of their hand-selected high-quality single-barrel bourbons with this inaugural release. 5. 2XO Gem of Kentucky ABV: 54%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: 2XO is the brand founded by rockstar blender Dixon Dedman just three short years ago, but he waited until 2023 to launch the brand’s best work to date: The Gem Of Kentucky. Billed as “the only double-barreled single barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on the market,” the brand released roughly 70 of those unique single barrels to market in the initial run with a second wave of releases following in 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bottle begins expressly fruity with red berries and orange zest leading the way to polished leather, an abundance of vanilla, and some surprising sandalwood. Palate: Once on the palate, this pour opens with more fruit as the flavor of cherries and clementines burrow deep into your tongue while mature oak and leather notes find the edges of the tongue and the cheek. There’s a gently pulsing influence of baking spice throughout, with black pepper, allspice, and sage becoming most expressive as this pour transitions to the finish.

Finish: The finish welcomes more allspice and sage, and it’s surprisingly lengthy, allowing the fruit-forward notes to reemerge as well as the satisfying taste of vanilla ice cream. Bottom Line: Dixon Dedman is no stranger to mingling delicious barrels of sourced whiskey, and the experience he’s accrued from blending previous projects has him in peak form here. 2XO’s more affordable options are well worth your attention as an entry point into the nascent brand. Still, once you try their premium offering, you’ll fully appreciate just how stellar this new category of double-barreled single barrels can be. 4. Dream Spirits Mizunara Cask Finished Barrel Strength Bourbon (Cask 1) ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Dream Spirits, out of Leesburg, Virginia, is a non-distilling producer on a rapid ascent since their inaugural release in late 2022. Dreamed up by the proprietor of the world-famous 1 West Dupont Circle Wines & Liquors store, Prav Saraff, the brand is sourcing standout barrels of bourbon from Kentucky and Indiana and bottling it at their home base in Old Dominion. This special release, launched in mid-December, is an exclusive blend of 95% 6-year high rye MGP bourbon with 5% 16-year Tennessee bourbon. The blend then rested in stainless steel for 3 weeks before being dumped into Mizunara barrels for 21 months, an unprecedented period for finishing casks of that type. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with rosewater and Rainier cherries before sandalwood, black pepper, and cedar perk up in the glass. Tahitian vanilla, butterscotch, and nougat can also be found once you stick your nose deeper into the glass, while dried raspberry top notes begin to emerge after a short period of resting. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey really follows through on the nosing notes. Dried raspberries and black pepper spice open the door for faintly floral notes, sandalwood, butterscotch, and vanilla bean flavors to stroll right through. The texture is spiky, in a good way, with flourishes of baking spice accenting the otherwise flavorful, full-bodied, fruit-forward experience. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the Mizunara casks have the last word, as cinnamon, sandalwood, and black pepper spice tickle the palate while figs, dark chocolate, and vanilla extract sweeten the send-off. Bottom Line: Mizunara-finished bourbons are a rarity due to the expensiveness of the rare casks, but when utilized correctly, they can create marvelous results, as this bourbon goes to show. Dream Spirits isn’t yet known as a premier blending house, but having tasted several of their single barrels throughout the year and enjoying the hell out of this Mizunara-finished offering, it’s obvious they’ve got incredible liquid on their hands and a bright future ahead. 3. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourb Your Enthusiasm”

ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley. Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape by delivering cask-strength bourbon at a moderate proof point and it’s honesly like peering into the future. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public was ready for it in 2024, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. I suspect that, in due time, these stellar new releases will be even more coveted than they already are. 2. Binder’s Stash Barrel Proof Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 65%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Binder’s Stash is a premium non-distilling producer bottling top-shelf single-barrel whiskey from Indiana and Kentucky. The brand’s fervent digital presence has been documented here before, with this particular single-barrel, “Make It Make Sense,” being one of the budding brand’s latest releases. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black cherry, grapefruit, and allspice aromas are the opening act. Next up, palo santo, chocolate wafer cookies, and maple candy that hangs in the air in the background.

Palate: This bourbon begins chocolatey as hell and heavy on the palate, making it taste like whiskey more than twice its age with cherries and rich oak with leather and vanilla pods. It’s drying at the edge of the tongue with a sort of grainy texture that’s intriguing and, again, gives it the impression of much older whiskey. Finish: The finish has bubblegum and cinnamon, and it’s medium to long with some more vanilla coming in, giving it a sweet send-off that makes you want more immediately. Bottom Line: This is a remarkable and remarkably well-named whiskey because delivering this much flavor at 5 years old defies expectations. Credit to Binder’s Stash for pulling this barrel after only half a decade and resisting the urge to entice consumers with a higher age statement (though they’ve got more of those, too). This offering proves there’s no telling when a bourbon is ready, but it will tell you itself. We’re really excited to see how this brand can continue to surprise in 2025. 1. Old Commonwealth Distillery Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 65.915%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The very first expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is this Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Cask Strength Bourbon, which launched to much fanfare only a few weeks ago. History lesson: Old Commonwealth is an iconic brand created in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, and in those days, it utilized liquid from the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Fast-forward to 1997-2002, Julian Van Winkle III was selling a version of Old Commonwealth that was proofed to 107 and utilized a wheated mash bill just like his father did decades before. This contemporary recreation has been five years in the making, and though it uses a mash bill sans any wheat, its founders felt that this whiskey was exceptional enough to carry the banner and continue the legacy. Tasting Notes: Nose: When you first pour Old Commonwealth into your glass, it opens with the aroma of blueberries and rosewater before deferring to some sweet tobacco, earthy oak, and a fat scoop of vanilla ice cream. It picks up some cherry cordial and leather as it sits in the glass. This is well-layered, lovely stuff.