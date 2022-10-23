When we were kids, we couldn’t get enough candy. Especially around Halloween. We’d eat Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Skittles until our stomachs ached. As we grew, our tolerance for fistfuls of candy decreased exponentially. But we still want a taste of chocolate every now and then (okay, fine — daily). Sometimes in beer form.

There are myriad beers perfect for chocolate fans. We’re talking about porters, stouts, and other bold dark, warming beers. Some specifically use cocoa nibs or other chocolate-derived flavors in their recipes while others simply have a chocolate-like flavor that will appeal to dark chocolate fans.

As Halloween approaches, we asked a handful of well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their picks for the best beers to scratch that chocolate itch. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Ommegang Three Philosophers

Rob Day, vice principal of marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 9.7%

Average Price: $14.99 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

Ommegang Three Philosophers Double Chocolate is my go-to chocolate beer. I went to the archives a bit for this one. Three Philosophers is great to begin with but dose it with some Taza chocolate and you get an incredibly rich flavor.

Lervig Barrel-Aged Molten Double Chocolate Fudge Cake Supreme

Basil Lee, co-founder of Finback Brewery in Glendale, New York

ABV: 12.1%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

When I think chocolate, I automatically go to stouts. There are a lot of other styles that have chocolate notes, but sometimes the best answers are the obvious ones. Lervig’s Barrel-Aged Molten Double Chocolate Fudge Cake Supreme is what I would go for. I’m not being snarky here, but the flavor that makes it great?

Well, chocolate. Seriously, I think chocolate speaks for itself and pretty much everyone likes it. And fudgy chocolate just means more chocolate and tongue-satisfying sweetness.